A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted for

Humble ISD sent out an e-mail to parents this morning advising them that both Humble Middle School and Whispering Pines Elementary were placed in "Secure the Perimeter Status" Thursday morning. This was triggered by a report of a bullet entering a nearby resident's home.

File Photo: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Patrol Vehicle houstonstringer.com

From Humble ISD:

"At approximately 9:55 a.m., HMS and WPE campuses were placed on Secure the Perimeter status out of an abundance of caution. A homeowner who lives in close proximity to Humble Middle School reported sounds of gunfire and that a round entered his home, grazing the refrigerator. Humble ISD Police and Precinct 4 officers are on the scene.

Secure the perimeter is a course of action necessary when incidents arise during the school day that are outside of the school building. Students and staff can move as normal throughout the building, but nobody will be allowed to enter or exit the building at this time.

We will update you again when Precinct 4 gives us the all clear to lift the Secure the Perimeter status. Students and staff are safe."

At this time, it is not known if there are any suspects in custody, or what led up to the shooting. We will update you as soon as we have more information. As of right now, there are no reports of any victims or a gunman entering one of the schools. Every child is safe and accounted for, according to Humble ISD. It was out of an abundance of caution that they entered the "Secure the Perimeter" status.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to Contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, or the Precinct 4 Constable's Office.