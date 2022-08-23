Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrested

Kenneth A. Ward, of Houston, TX has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident that happened on August 3, 2022 for a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Kenneth Ward Arrest Photo Constable Precinct 1

The case, which has been filed in Harris County District Court (Case No. 178392901010), gives us a bit more info about what led up to the chase.

According to court documents, the incident started at about 8:25 p.m. when the driver of the Mini-Cooper turned onto Morrison Street from White Oak Drive in the heights. The driver stated that this is when he noticed a black truck, which was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the truck, Kenneth Ward became aggressive at this point and started honking at the Mini-Cooper and started to tailgate the Mini-Cooper. Ward veered into oncoming traffic a couple of times in order to pass up the Mini-Cooper during the chase, and at one point crashed his truck into the Mini-Cooper which caused both vehicles to stop. Ward at this point got out of his truck and started to walk aggressively toward the driver of the Mini-Cooper and his passenger.

Fearing for their safety, the occupants of the Mini-Cooper decided to not wait around.

At this point, Ward got back into his truck and hit them again, this time on the passenger side. The driver of the Mini-Cooper decided to keep going, fearing for his safety, and eventually made his way to the McDonald's parking lot on N. Main and I-45 and then over to the Exxon Gas Station, as shown in the video below.

At the gas station, court documents say that Ward shoved the passenger into a gas pump and spat on both the driver and the passenger as they threatened to call the police. Ward, even threw a piece of gum he was chewing at the passenger and the driver before leaving the scene.

In another incident, also in the Heights, at the end of July 2022. Kenneth Ward admitted that he had "been doing this for years". This incident was over a parking space.