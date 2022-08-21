Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston

Two men were shot when a vehicle drove by a house and fired multiple rounds into a northeast Houston home in the Denver Harbor neighborhood of Houston.

Drive-by shooting outside a northeast Houston home houstonstringer.com

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Hoffman Street near Lyons Ave on August 21, 2022. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded along with the Houston Fire Department.

According to police, there was a female and a baby inside the home at the time but they were not harmed during the shooting. One of the men was shot in the arm. Another was shot in the arm and a leg. Both men were transported to a local hospital. Officers are working on a suspect description, but have not released any suspect information at this time. The identities of the two male victims and their ages have also not been released at this time. Police did say that multiple casings were found on the street in front of the home, which can be seen in the photo below.

Multiple casings from drive-by shooting outside a home in northeast Houston houstonstringer.com

The investigation is still in its early stages and officers of the Houston Police Department are working to gather information about a motive, and any possible suspects. A business next door did have surveillance cameras outside, but it is not known if these cameras picked up anything or anyone.

We will update you as soon as we receive more information. If you have any information about the case you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department directly.