A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houston

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in front of his wife. The couple had just come back home from a bar in southeast Houston, according to Houston Police. This shooting occurred just outside of the Quail Meadows Apartments on the corner of Telephone Rd. and Red Robin Ln.

During a press briefing, Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre stated that at about 2:35 a.m., on August 21, 2022, southeast patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 10200 block of Telephone Rd. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with about 4 to 5 gunshot wounds. The first officer that arrived immediately began to administer first aid while the Houston Fire Department arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital via ambulance and was listed in critical condition.

Lt. Izaguirre also stated that the wife was with the man at the time. According to the wife, she and her husband were coming back from a bar, when a suspect opened fire on them, shortly after they got out of their vehicle. The suspect, according to the wife, then fled the scene, but it is unclear if the suspect fled the scene in a car or on foot. The motive remains unknown at this time.

At this time, there is no description of the suspect, and investigators with the Houston Police Departments Major Assaults unit will be following up with local businesses in the area to try and get surveillance video of the shooting and of the suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as we receive more information. If you have any information about the case you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department directly.