Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase

Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.

A K-9 unit with the help of the helicopter unit circling above was able to narrow down where the suspect was hiding. The K-9 was then able to find the suspect hiding in tall grass, at which point, the third suspect surrendered without further incident.

Police track down three suspects who burglarized Foot Locker houstonstringer.com

According to HPD, tactical and patrol units from both the north and northeast were also on the scene.

At this time, the identities of the suspects have not been released. It is also not known how much merchandise and/or cash was taken from Foot Locker.

The suspects smashed a window to get inside the Foot Locker houstonstringer.com

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation and this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department directly. We will update you as information becomes available.