Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houston

The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 Block of Berry Rd near Appleton St in the Northline area of Houston on August 18, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found one male victim that had been shot in the neck. The victim who has not yet been identified was found deceased at the scene but police said he is a black male likely in his mid-twenties.

During the initial investigation, police stated they believe there was some sort of argument that may have led up to the shooting. The male suspect fled the scene, possibly in a white truck. It is not known at this time if the suspect and the victim knew each other before the argument.

The City of Houston’s Forensics Center Crime Scene Unit was then called out to the scene to investigate while officers with the Houston Police Department worked to secure the scene for the investigation. Officers with the Houston Police Department stated they have surveillance video from the store and will be looking through the footage to determine exactly what happened.

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation. If you have any information you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department directly.

This is a developing story and the investigation is still ongoing. We will update you as soon as we have more information about what happened, as well as any developments that lead up to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.