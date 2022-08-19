HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alley

Dionate D. Banks, a 29-year-old man has been charged with murder and is now wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred outside the Bowlero Bowling Alley on August 14, 2022 that resulted in the death of Gregory Shead.

According to police, charges have been filed against Banks in the 209th District Court.

Gregory Shead, a 24-year-old father was shot and killed during an argument early Sunday morning between two groups of people outside of Bowlero, a Houston Bowling Alley located in the 900 Block of Bunker Hill, just south of I-10, the Katy Freeway.

The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. on August 14, 2022, just after closing. Police say two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot of the Bowelero on Bunker Hill. During the argument, two shots were fired, and at least one of them struck Greg Shead. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police at the scene, a white SUV was observed leaving the scene which may be connected to the shooting. Police are looking for this vehicle and stated there are several witnesses that remained on the scene to help with the investigation, as well as some security footage that may help identify the shooter.

Police have not released why the two groups were fighting, but Gregory Shead may have been trying to stop the two groups from fighting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.