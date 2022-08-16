Houston, TX

HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houston

houstonstringer_com

A police chase turned deadly Tuesday morning when police when Houston Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle in the 10500 Block of West Montgomery.

Assistant Chief Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department Criminal Investigations Command stated in a media briefing that the suspect was observed by Houston Police Officers driving without any lights on around 12:43 a.m. on August 16, 2022. The officers then attempted to make a stop, suspecting it was a D.W.I. and put their lights on in an attempt to get the driver's attention and pull the driver over.

The vehicle then slowed down but continued to roll. Officers at that point used the P.A. system to instruct the driver to pull into a nearby parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle did not pull into the parking lot and continued to roll forward. The officers continued to follow the driver with the lights activated. At that point the driver took off at a high rate of speed, leaving the officers behind.

When officers finally caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle had already crashed. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Assistant Chief Null, the investigation is still in its early stages and investigators still have not confirmed why the driver decided to take off. They do suspect it was a D.W.I. based on the headlights not being turned on but did not find anything in the vehicle in the early stages of the investigation that would confirm the driver was drinking.

Bodycam footage will be released within 30 days in accordance with the Houston Police Department's policy when it comes to in-custody death, Assistant Chief Null stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aMfM_0hIrag7z00
Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houstonhoustonstringer.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

Come with Houston Stringer on scene at the latest breaking news stories around Houston, or catch up on some of the latest breaking National and Tech News. For unedited, raw footage of crime scenes and more around Houston, please visit our website:

Houston, TX
3544 followers

More from houstonstringer_com

Houston, TX

Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston

Two men were shot when a vehicle drove by a house and fired multiple rounds into a northeast Houston home in the Denver Harbor neighborhood of Houston. Drive-by shooting outside a northeast Houston homehoustonstringer.com.

Read full story
Houston, TX

A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houston

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in front of his wife. The couple had just come back home from a bar in southeast Houston, according to Houston Police. This shooting occurred just outside of the Quail Meadows Apartments on the corner of Telephone Rd. and Red Robin Ln.

Read full story
25 comments
Houston, TX

Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase

Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.

Read full story
18 comments
Houston, TX

Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houston

The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 Block of Berry Rd near Appleton St in the Northline area of Houston on August 18, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alley

Dionate D. Banks, a 29-year-old man has been charged with murder and is now wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred outside the Bowlero Bowling Alley on August 14, 2022 that resulted in the death of Gregory Shead.

Read full story
4 comments
Tomball, TX

Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truck

Tomball police are searching for two men after they attempted to steal an ATM machine from a Chase Bank in Tomball Town Center early Wednesday morning before they realized it was too heavy.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Infant killed after being struck by man leaving party in west Houston

An infant was struck and killed by a driver leaving a party from a west Houston apartment complex. The tragic accident happened at about 1:15 a.m. on August 15, 2022 when police say a car struck a 1-year-old infant. The accident occurred at the Marquis at Westchase located at 2777 Woodland Park Dr. in west Houston near Westheimer Rd.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

1 killed, 2 wounded in the parking lot of Heart Nightclub on Washington Avenue in Houston

Three men were shot (1 killed, and 2 injured) outside a popular nightclub in Houston Sunday night. The shooting occurred on August 15, 2022, when police say three men were shot outside of Heart Nightclub located at 5002 Washington Avenue possibly over an argument about a woman.

Read full story
10 comments
Houston, TX

A father of an 11-month-old baby was killed outside of a west Houston bowling alley

Greg Shead, a 24-year-old father was shot and killed during an argument early Sunday morning between two groups of people outside of Bowlero, a Houston Bowling Alley located in the 900 Block of Bunker Hill, just south of I-10, the Katy Freeway.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Man arrested after leading police on a short chase in a U-Haul Truck in northeast Houston

A man was arrested after he led police on a brief pursuit in northeast Houston around 3 a.m. on August 14, 2022. Towards the end of the chase, the suspect who was on 610 North, exited near Kirkpatrick, between Wayside and Homestead road.

Read full story
2 comments
Harris County, TX

Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.

Read full story
30 comments
Pasadena, TX

Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custody

After nearly two years, a Pasadena man has finally been charged and arrested in connection with the brutal killing of his six-week-old son, Xavier Jr. According to court documents, on November 11, 2020, paramedics were dispatched to the 200 Block of Vista Road in Pasadena after a report of an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, paramedics found baby Xavier and rushed him to HCA Houston Healthcare Souteast hospital. Due to the extent of the injuries, baby Xavier was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in the Houston Medical Center where he remained in critical condition for over a week. Baby Xavier was pronounced deceased on November 20, 2020. An autopsy was performed on November 22, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer of the United States District Court in Northern California ruled on Wednesday that Walgreens "substantially contributed to an opioid epidemic in San Francisco".

Read full story
8 comments

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston. The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.

Read full story
58 comments
California State

CVS may have violated the ACA by forcing employees to obtain their HIV/AIDS medications through CVS to save money

A federal judge in California ruled that CVS Pharmacy may have violated patients' privacy rights by forcing them to obtain their HIV/AIDS medicine either by mail order or at a local CVS pharmacy. The judge dismissed CVS' motion to dismiss.

Read full story
40 comments
Houston, TX

A 21-year-old woman was ambushed walking back from the store in Houston's Third Ward

A 21-year-old woman is dead after Houston Police say she was ambushed when coming back from a store. HPD investigate a shooting on Faulknerhoustonstringer.com. The woman who has yet to be identified as police notify the next of kin was walking back from the neighborhood corner store just before 2 a.m. on August 8, 2022, in the 3700 Block of Faulkner in Houston's 3rd Ward. As she was nearing her home, a woman, jumped out at the victim who was walking by some parked cars and began shooting police say.

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houston

A man that we caught on camera last week chasing a mini-cooper in the Heights area of Houston last Wednesday, has been connected to another road rage incident that also took place in the Heights at the end of June 2022.

Read full story
37 comments
Houston, TX

Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houston

A suspect was shot after leading police on a chase from Hitchcock, Texas in Galveston County to the 500 Block of N Shepherd in Houston. The chase started just after 1 a.m. and ended just before 2 a.m. on August 7, 2022. The suspect was shot after hitting an approaching officer with his vehicle.

Read full story
Houston, TX

A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houston

One person is dead after an accident occurred in the 3900 block of Saunders Rd. in north Houston on Saturday morning. The accident occurred just before 1 a.m. on August 6, 2022.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy