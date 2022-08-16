1 killed, 2 wounded in the parking lot of Heart Nightclub on Washington Avenue in Houston

Three men were shot (1 killed, and 2 injured) outside a popular nightclub in Houston Sunday night.

The shooting occurred on August 15, 2022, when police say three men were shot outside of Heart Nightclub located at 5002 Washington Avenue possibly over an argument about a woman.

This is not the first time there was a major incident in the Heart nightclub parking area. Two weeks ago, on August 1, 2022, a man was reportedly stabbed outside of a nightclub. Although, besides being in the parking lot of Heart, these two incidents are not related.

Police believe the male victim was possibly shot by the woman's ex-boyfriend. The two other male victims that were shot were not being fired at but rather hit by stray bullets.

The male victim was found by an off-duty police officer who was working an extra job. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two male victims that were shot were discovered by responding officers as they arrived. Both of the male victims were transported to the hospital and are said to be in good condition and had non-life threatening injuries.

Police stated that one of the male victims who was shot was an unarmed security guard that was working in the area.

There are a number of witnesses and security footage that police believe will allow them to identify and arrest the shooter quickly. However, if you have any more information about the shooting, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department directly.