A father of an 11-month-old baby was killed outside of a west Houston bowling alley

Greg Shead, a 24-year-old father was shot and killed during an argument early Sunday morning between two groups of people outside of Bowlero, a Houston Bowling Alley located in the 900 Block of Bunker Hill, just south of I-10, the Katy Freeway.

The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. on August 15, 2022, just after closing. Police say two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot of the Bowelero on Bunker Hill. During the argument, two shots were fired, and at least one of them struck Greg Shead. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police at the scene, a white SUV was observed leaving the scene which may be connected to the shooting. Police are looking for this vehicle and stated there are several witnesses that remained on the scene to help with the investigation, as well as some security footage that may help identify the shooter.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department are still looking for the shooter that killed Greg Shead and no suspect's have been identified at this time. Police have not released why the two groups of families were fighting, but Greg Shead may have been trying to stop the two groups from fighting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department's Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600.

Greg Shead, a former Atascocita High School basketball star was known as justgainz.withgreg and had a following of over 27,000 followers on Instagram sharing fitness-related content. He was in town visiting his family from Los Angeles and leaves behind an 11-month-old daughter.