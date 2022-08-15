Man arrested after leading police on a short chase in a U-Haul Truck in northeast Houston

A man was arrested after he led police on a brief pursuit in northeast Houston around 3 a.m. on August 14, 2022.

Towards the end of the chase, the suspect who was on 610 North, exited near Kirkpatrick, between Wayside and Homestead road.

The suspect then turned north onto Homestead, from the 610 feeder road and made his way into the Houston Gardens neighborhood with police and a helicopter following closely behind.

The chase ended in the 6700 block of Mariosa Street near Petyon Street, a dead-end. The suspect realized he made a wrong turn as he come upon a dead-end street with nowhere to go. At that point, he jumped out of the U-Haul truck and made a run for it.

The suspect ran towards the "Summit at Bennington" apartment complex located at 6767 Bennington Street. With the helicopter circling above, police were able to keep track of him and detain him without further incident. Although, a few bystanders came out of their homes in both the neighborhood and the apartments to see what was going on.

As for what was inside the truck? Police had to wait for bolt cutters in order to get the U-Haul open, but nothing appeared to be inside the back area of the truck. It is unclear at this time why he was running but he was not exactly forthcoming about his identity.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact the Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department directly.