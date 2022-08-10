A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston.

Shooting at Lavender Food Mart houstonstringer.com

The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.

At some point, the man started to assault the convenience store clerk behind the register. The store clerk, who is 23 years old, then grabbed a gun and shot the man. Northeast Patrol Officers with the Houston Police Department were then dispatched to the scene and found the man who had been shot one time. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department then rushed the man to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras and talking to potential witnesses who were at the store during the shooting. After reviewing the evidence, police say they will hand over their findings to the Harris County District Attorney's office so they can determine if any charges need to be filed, likely through a grand jury.

At this point, the Houston Police Department is leading the investigation. If you have any information about the shooting or the assault, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department directly.