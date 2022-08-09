A 21-year-old woman was ambushed walking back from the store in Houston's Third Ward

A 21-year-old woman is dead after Houston Police say she was ambushed when coming back from a store.

HPD investigate a shooting on Faulkner houstonstringer.com

The woman who has yet to be identified as police notify the next of kin was walking back from the neighborhood corner store just before 2 a.m. on August 8, 2022, in the 3700 Block of Faulkner in Houston's 3rd Ward. As she was nearing her home, a woman, jumped out at the victim who was walking by some parked cars and began shooting police say.

It is not known how many rounds were fired, but according to initial reports, she might have been struck at least three times.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department found her alive and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she later died of her wounds.

The suspect, who hiding between some parked cars fled the scene after shooting the woman. Police believe she traveled eastbound on Faulkner Street, which is a one-way street towards Scott Street. Officers stated that the suspect left in a small four-door sedan, possibly a red Nissan Cube.

It is not known at this time what led up to the shooting and why the suspect decided to ambush the woman as she came home from the store. The investigation is still in its early stages and we will update you as we learn more information.

Police ask that if you know any information about this shooting or the suspect, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, or contact the Houston Police Department directly.