Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder charge

Detectives with the Houston Police Department have filed charges against three men they believe to be responsible for the murder of Ramiro Valdez in the Greenspoint area of Houston.

According to court documents filed in Harris County District Court , police responded to the 15400 Block of Chipman Lane in Houston on January 24, 2022, where they found Ramiro Valdez in a parking with an apparent gunshot wound in the right leg. Valdez was unconscious at the time. He was transported to a nearby hospital before detectives arrived where he later died.

After speaking with a cousin of Valdez, who was speaking to him at the time of the robbery, detectives learned that he was walking back from Huracan Bar, a popular disco bar in north Houston. While speaking with Valdez, he heard a car stopping, and heard a man in Spanish demand Valdez give him his wallet and phone. The cousin said Valdez made a mumbling sound that sounded like he was hurt before the phone call ended. The cousin then tried to call Valdez, but there was no answer so he went to go look for him.

Detectives on the case were able to obtain security footage from the crime scene and noticed the suspects were driving a white sedan. They expanded their search and found a matching vehicle that was headed in the direction of the shooting with a Metro Bus behind it.

Using the Metro Bus camera, the detectives were able to get a partial license plate match and ran it through a database and were able to find the car that was in the security footage obtained from the scene.

Detectives were then able to track this car down and learned that the car was involved in an accident and had been taken to a storage facility. At the storage facility, detectives said they found three casings that matched the type of weapon used during the murder.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, Jose De Jesus Hernandez told investigators he was with two others at the time of the shooting in the white sedan that police had found. He stated that his two friends “Oziel” (Oziel Garcia) and “Gordo” (Kevin Amaya) were with him and that they were looking for someone to rob when they came upon Ramiro Valdez.

According to Hernandez, Valdez was not fighting back when, according to Hernandez, Amaya shot the complainant.

After the interview, the detectives learned that both Oziel and Gordo were already arrested in connection with another robbery and that Oziel’s cell phone data had already been downloaded on a USB drive.

On the cell phone detectives found a text message from Oziel to a potential girlfriend on January 24, 2022 stating “We just shot someone”.

Source: Harris County District Court -178101301010 - The State of Texas vs. Garcia, Oziel