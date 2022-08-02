Sunday night recap: Stabbings, shootings & deployed tasers

Sunday night was a busy one. From a bar fight on Washington that resulted in a stabbing because of a beer bottle to a carjacking double murder suspect that led police on a wild goose chase in south Houston, these are some of the stories you may have missed.

1) A man was tasered shortly after 11 p.m. on July 31, 2022, after failing to comply with orders from a Precinct 4 Constable at Walgreens in Montrose located at 3317 Montrose Blvd after he decided to kick him with his foot.

2) A stabbing occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 31, 2022, at the Ashford Crescent Oaks Apartments in southwest Houston after a man tried to help his brother who was involved in a motor vehicle incident with a red truck and kept going. The suspects decided to follow him home, where he called his brother to come out and help. The suspects in the red truck decided to stab the brother who came out to help and hit him in the head with an unknown object. The brother was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

3) A stabbing took place at Heart nightclub on Washington Avenue in Houston around 1:30 a.m. on August 1, 2022. According to a witness, the man may have been stabbed after someone hit him with a broken beer bottle during a fight.

4) A carjacking that started out as a transaction between two groups of people left two men dead and the other two in custody after a multi-agency manhunt in south Houston that spread over two counties.