Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt

houstonstringer_com

Update #1:

According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.

For some unspecified reason, one of the men from the Altima got inside the Mercedes and fired a few rounds. The driver of the Mercedes was hit in this initial gunfire, somehow got out of the Mercedes, and ran into the gas station for help. The driver (Victim #1) later died at the hospital.

With the second victim still inside, the gunman drove off in the Mercedes. At some point, the passenger was pushed out by the gunman onto Pearland Pkwy. It is not known if this second victim died from a gunshot, or from being pushed out of the vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan Altima sped off from the gas station. The Altima was found at a residence and police say they have detained a person of interest.

The gunman in the Mercedes is who you see in the above video (and picture below).

Original story:

A man that is suspected of killing two people in the Houston area overnight was arrested overnight after a manhunt that included multiple agencies.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for the shooting of one person at a Checkpoint Gas Station located at 10658 Monroe Rd in south Houston near Hobby Airport. The victim was transported to a local hospital. According to a police officer, the victim later died. This has not yet been confirmed. This investigation is ongoing. A shoe and quite a bit of cash were spotted on the ground after the victim left. It is not known how much cash was on the ground. EMS was dispatched just before 2 a.m. on August 1, 2022.

A second body was found south of the gas station scene by the Pearland Parkway bridge, just south of Beltway 8. Pearland Police had this bridge closed and it is not clear how or when the second victim died, but it is believed to be connected to the suspect accused of murdering the first victim.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect's vehicle, a Mercedes, and Friendswood police spotted the vehicle in Friendswood, TX, not far from the two homicide scenes. The suspect ended up crashing his vehicle and was arrested on Dixie Farm Road, just west of I-45. According to police officers canvassing the suspect lost his tire when he hit the curb at 100 mph. He would travel almost another mile before losing control. Police caught up to the suspect shortly after 3 a.m.

The suspect was ambulatory and was walking on his own in handcuffs. Details about the suspect have not been given out just yet, but we will update this page as soon as we have more. The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9Ds6_0h0EsG1v00
Double homicide suspect in custody in Friendswood, TXhoustonstringer.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Come with Houston Stringer on scene at the latest breaking news stories around Houston, or catch up on some of the latest breaking National and Tech News. For unedited, raw footage of crime scenes and more around Houston, please visit our website:

Houston, TX
2954 followers

More from houstonstringer_com

Houston, TX

A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houston

One person is dead after an accident occurred in the 3900 block of Saunders Rd. in north Houston on Saturday morning. The accident occurred just before 1 a.m. on August 6, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heights

Some tense moments in the Heights were captured on camera as a driver in a pickup truck chased down a Mini-Cooper in an apparent road rage incident. This happened around 8:30 p.m. on N. Main and I-45 on August 3, 2022. Both drivers could be heard coming down N. Main, towards I-45 at a high rate of speed. The driver of the green Mini-Cooper decided it would be best to drive into a McDonald's parking lot and circle around it in an attempt to lose the black Ford F-150 Super Duty (King Ranch) truck that was chasing it. Fortunately, despite the Mcdonald's being open, no kids were outside when the cars sped through the parking lot.

Read full story
32 comments
Houston, TX

Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houston

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a tire shop in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road in northeast directly across from the Eastex Park & Ride. Houston firefighters did not have to travel far as this fire broke out in front of their fire station.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houston

A knife-wielding suspect at a group home was shot by a Houston Police Officer late Saturday night, just before midnight. Police say the suspect was having a mental health crisis.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protest

Rodolfo Monjaraz "Rudy" was found in a field on July 6, 2022, next to the Cullen on-ramp to I-45 north. He was discovered by Houston Firefighters who were headed back to the station from another unrelated call.

Read full story
22 comments
Harris County, TX

Two men were arrested after a shooting at a cafe in west Harris County

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting at the Wild Wing Cafe located at 20940 Katy Fwy, TX in west Harris County in the Gardens at Westgreen shopping center. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. It is unclear what led up to the shooting but there was a heavy police presence at the scene. Harris County Constables with Precinct 5 and Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded as well. According to initial reports, no one was injured.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Double shooting with AK-47 on Aldine Westfield leaves two men dead in north Houston

Two men are dead following a shootout in the 10200 Block of Aldine Westfield at Parker Rd. in north Houston. The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on July 27, 2022, in front of Coop Elementary School.

Read full story
5 comments

Fire at Warehouse on Berry Road in Houston

A fire broke out at the Alart Tool & Die warehouse in Houston located at 37 Berry Road in north Houston, between I-45 and Fulton drive. The Houston Fire Department was dispatched just after 10:30 p.m. on July 26, 2022, after a report of a warehouse fire at Fulton and Berry Road.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 units

A fire broke out late Saturday evening at the Sierra Ranch Apartments located at 8916 Datapoint in northwest San Antonio. Firefighters with the San Antonio Fire Department were dispatched at 10:50 p.m. on July 24 2022.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Missouri City police officer shot in southwest Houston after pursuit

Police were on scene looking for at least one suspect after a police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire after a pursuit in the 6100 Block of Maywood, by S. Post Oak and Beltway 8 in southwest Houston, early Saturday morning.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Puppy goes missing after Houston Uber driver claims it bit him and ran off

Rebecca Bridges of Houston Dog Mom took to Facebook Friday afternoon expressing frustration over a lost puppy named Lola. In the post she claims that Lola, a black staff/pitty mix that is just four months old, was placed in an Uber on Friday morning around 8 a.m. Lola was supposed to show up at the Pearland Canine Resource Center, a veterinary clinic in Pearland, TX.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

Federal judge rules against Catholic woman who claims Aspirus fired her because of her religious beliefs

A federal judge in Wisconsin dismissed a woman’s claims that she was discriminated against by her employer after she lost her job for refusal of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The employer also gave her a chance to get tested bi-weekly in lieu of getting a vaccine in order to come back to work, but she refused, quoting her religion as an exemption to both the vaccine and testing.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Man fatally shot in Kingwood, TX during altercation

A man was fatally shot during what police believe was an altercation at King's Cove Luxury Apartments in Kingwood (4920 Magnolia Cove) Texas. According to Lt. Issac Jefferson with the Houston Police Department, the man was found by officers who were responding to a report of a shooting, on a sidewalk between two apartment buildings in the complex. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Read full story
3 comments

No shortage of police chases overnight in Houston

Houston Police were busy overnight trying to capture evading suspects. Below are a couple of chases that happened early Wednesday morning that we were able to catch up to, once they decided to stop.

Read full story
11 comments
Houston, TX

ICYMI: Family of four injured in a major head-on collision Sunday morning in Houston

July 17, 2022 - A family of four was transported to a nearby hospital after being injured in a head-on collision at about 2:50 a.m. caused by another driver in the 900 Block of Parker Rd, close to the Hardy Toll Rd in Houston.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Two people were shot after good samaritans intervened to stop a mother from being assaulted while walking with her baby

Police say the suspect and the mother, who was walking with her baby at the time, were arguing when he decided to assault her. A group of samaritans saw her being attacked and decided to attack the suspect. After the attack, the suspect came back with a gun and fired multiple rounds into a crowd outside AM Mini Mart in Southeast Houston. Two victims were transported to a local hospital.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Tensions were high after a woman was shot at Kelly Village Apartments in Houston

Constables with Harris County Precinct 8 responded to a shooting in the 3200 Block of Green St in Houston around 3:30 a.m. on July 17th, 2022. The shooting, took place at the Kelly Village Apartments, just off of the I-10 and 59 interchanges in north Houston.

Read full story
6 comments
Harris County, TX

Two 16-year-olds and 2 others are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Harris County

Four people, between the ages of 16 and 25 are dead after an argument broke out in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Harris County, TX according to a tweet sent out by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Gas prices are dropping dramatically in the Houston area

Drivers around Houston are starting to finally start to see some relief at the pumps with gas prices reaching the midrange in La Marque, TX, a suburb just south of Houston. Sam's Club in La Marque, TX on July 16, 2022houstonsrtringer.com.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy