Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houston

A knife-wielding suspect at a group home was shot by a Houston Police Officer late Saturday night, just before midnight. Police say the suspect was having a mental health crisis.

Executive Assistant Chief James Jones of the Houston Police Department gave a media statement on an incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle in the Village Place Community located in the Briarforest area of Houston.

Chief Jones stated that the person who was having a mental health crisis inside a group home pulled out a knife and threatened to use it on another person. Police were dispatched to the scene at 11:41 p.m. on July 30, 2022. They arrived to find the suspect outside of the home already. When the suspect saw the officers the suspect ran toward one of the officers with the knife. The officer backed up while the officer's partner gave verbal commands to the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect, according to Chief Jones, changed directions and ran towards the officer giving commands. At that point, the other officer discharged his firearm and struck the suspect three times.

As soon as the suspect was shot, the officers took the suspect into custody, provided first aid, and called for an ambulance according to Chief Jones. The Houston Fire Department responded and took the suspect to a local hospital and the suspect went into surgery.

The Houston Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU), District Attorney's office, and the HPD's Internal Affairs unit will be all conducting an investigation according to Chief Jones.

In accordance with HPD policy, bodycam footage will be released within 30 days of the incident to the public.

The officers were not injured during the incident according to Chief Jones.