Fire at Warehouse on Berry Road in Houston

A fire broke out at the Alart Tool & Die warehouse in Houston located at 37 Berry Road in north Houston, between I-45 and Fulton drive.

The Houston Fire Department was dispatched just after 10:30 p.m. on July 26, 2022, after a report of a warehouse fire at Fulton and Berry Road.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and put it out, but there appeared to be extensive damage inside the building. Fire damage was visible on the outside of the building as well, by the overhead doors. Traffic was blocked off in both directions on Berry Road.

It is not known at this time how the fire started. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

According to their website, Alart Tool & Die is a machining company that was founded in 1972 and is a family-owned and operated company. The company develops quality parts and products that use Aerospace grade aluminum, Tool steels, Titanium, Nickel-alloy steel, Plastics, Copper alloys, Brass, Steels, and Superalloys for brands such as Dril-Quip, FMC, GE Oil & Gas, National Oilwell, Tenaris, Tyson, Anheuser-Bush, Halliburton, Oceaneering, and Goodman.

Houston Firefighters have been responding to numerous fires due to ongoing drought conditions across the state. Just today, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (HCFMO) announced that "HCFMO will not be approving any outdoor fireworks displays until further notice due to extremely dry conditions throughout unincorporated Harris County."

Harris County also still remains under a burn ban due to ongoing "severe drought conditions" according to HCFMO.