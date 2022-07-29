Houston, TX

The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protest

houstonstringer_com

Rodolfo Monjaraz "Rudy" was found in a field on July 6, 2022, next to the Cullen on-ramp to I-45 north. He was discovered by Houston Firefighters who were headed back to the station from another unrelated call.

According to his family, Rudy was last seen the day before July 5, 2022, wearing a white sweater and jeans. Firefighters discovered him with just his boxers on.

A homeless resident in the area told the family that they saw him earlier that morning at 8 a.m. They assumed he was asleep in the field and didn't think anything of it. Five hours would pass by before someone decided it would be worth checking on him, despite this being a busy on-ramp to one of the main freeways in Houston.

After paramedics with Houston Fire Department pronounced Rudy deceased at the scene, the Houston Police Department was called out to investigate. The family wouldn't find out that Rudy was discovered until the next day on July 8, 2022.

It was later learned by the family from a local tv channel that Rudy was found with "blunt force trauma to his body." After learning about this and contacting the detective they were then told he had bruising on his forehead and scrapes on his knees.

The family then decided to investigate on their own and talk to any potential witnesses to try and find out what happened. They were told by one of the transient persons in the area that a wallet was found about 50 feet away from his body. This wallet was turned into a nearby church. They were also informed by transients living in the area, that the police showed them pictures of Rudy and that his stomach had bruises.

As of right now, no one has been arrested in connection with Rudy's case and his family wants answers. The Monjaraz family will be holding a protest on Friday, July 29, 2022, in the field where Rudy was found, across from the 7-Eleven located at 4085 Gulf Freeway Frontage Rd.

If you have any information about the case, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MF14d_0gry9yms00
Rodolfo Monjaraz "Rudy"Monjaraz Family (used with permission)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

Come with Houston Stringer on scene at the latest breaking news stories around Houston, or catch up on some of the latest breaking National and Tech News. For unedited, raw footage of crime scenes and more around Houston, please visit our website:

Houston, TX
2772 followers

More from houstonstringer_com

Harris County, TX

Two men were arrested after a shooting at a cafe in west Harris County

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting at the Wild Wing Cafe located at 20940 Katy Fwy, TX in west Harris County in the Gardens at Westgreen shopping center. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. It is unclear what led up to the shooting but there was a heavy police presence at the scene. Harris County Constables with Precinct 5 and Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded as well. According to initial reports, no one was injured.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Double shooting with AK-47 on Aldine Westfield leaves two men dead in north Houston

Two men are dead following a shootout in the 10200 Block of Aldine Westfield at Parker Rd. in north Houston. The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on July 27, 2022, in front of Coop Elementary School.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Fire at Warehouse on Berry Road in Houston

A fire broke out at the Alart Tool & Die warehouse in Houston located at 37 Berry Road in north Houston, between I-45 and Fulton drive. The Houston Fire Department was dispatched just after 10:30 p.m. on July 26, 2022, after a report of a warehouse fire at Fulton and Berry Road.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 units

A fire broke out late Saturday evening at the Sierra Ranch Apartments located at 8916 Datapoint in northwest San Antonio. Firefighters with the San Antonio Fire Department were dispatched at 10:50 p.m. on July 24 2022.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Missouri City police officer shot in southwest Houston after pursuit

Police were on scene looking for at least one suspect after a police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire after a pursuit in the 6100 Block of Maywood, by S. Post Oak and Beltway 8 in southwest Houston, early Saturday morning.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Puppy goes missing after Houston Uber driver claims it bit him and ran off

Rebecca Bridges of Houston Dog Mom took to Facebook Friday afternoon expressing frustration over a lost puppy named Lola. In the post she claims that Lola, a black staff/pitty mix that is just four months old, was placed in an Uber on Friday morning around 8 a.m. Lola was supposed to show up at the Pearland Canine Resource Center, a veterinary clinic in Pearland, TX.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

Federal judge rules against Catholic woman who claims Aspirus fired her because of her religious beliefs

A federal judge in Wisconsin dismissed a woman’s claims that she was discriminated against by her employer after she lost her job for refusal of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The employer also gave her a chance to get tested bi-weekly in lieu of getting a vaccine in order to come back to work, but she refused, quoting her religion as an exemption to both the vaccine and testing.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Man fatally shot in Kingwood, TX during altercation

A man was fatally shot during what police believe was an altercation at King's Cove Luxury Apartments in Kingwood (4920 Magnolia Cove) Texas. According to Lt. Issac Jefferson with the Houston Police Department, the man was found by officers who were responding to a report of a shooting, on a sidewalk between two apartment buildings in the complex. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

No shortage of police chases overnight in Houston

Houston Police were busy overnight trying to capture evading suspects. Below are a couple of chases that happened early Wednesday morning that we were able to catch up to, once they decided to stop.

Read full story
7 comments
Houston, TX

ICYMI: Family of four injured in a major head-on collision Sunday morning in Houston

July 17, 2022 - A family of four was transported to a nearby hospital after being injured in a head-on collision at about 2:50 a.m. caused by another driver in the 900 Block of Parker Rd, close to the Hardy Toll Rd in Houston.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Two people were shot after good samaritans intervened to stop a mother from being assaulted while walking with her baby

Police say the suspect and the mother, who was walking with her baby at the time, were arguing when he decided to assault her. A group of samaritans saw her being attacked and decided to attack the suspect. After the attack, the suspect came back with a gun and fired multiple rounds into a crowd outside AM Mini Mart in Southeast Houston. Two victims were transported to a local hospital.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Tensions were high after a woman was shot at Kelly Village Apartments in Houston

Constables with Harris County Precinct 8 responded to a shooting in the 3200 Block of Green St in Houston around 3:30 a.m. on July 17th, 2022. The shooting, took place at the Kelly Village Apartments, just off of the I-10 and 59 interchanges in north Houston.

Read full story
6 comments
Harris County, TX

Two 16-year-olds and 2 others are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Harris County

Four people, between the ages of 16 and 25 are dead after an argument broke out in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Harris County, TX according to a tweet sent out by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Gas prices are dropping dramatically in the Houston area

Drivers around Houston are starting to finally start to see some relief at the pumps with gas prices reaching the midrange in La Marque, TX, a suburb just south of Houston. Sam's Club in La Marque, TX on July 16, 2022houstonsrtringer.com.

Read full story
27 comments
Harris County, TX

Harris County Deputy won't face charges in a fatal crash during pursuit back in January

Two children, a 2 year and a 5-year-old were left motherless after their young mother, identified as Autrey Faith Simone Davis, was killed on January 12, 2022, when a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy's patrol vehicle rammed into her car, with the children inside. This happened at the intersection of Lockwood and Laura Koppe Rd. She was 23 years old at the time. The children and their mother were taken to a local hospital, but the mother did not make it.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

An appeals court ruled in favor of a man with a history of domestic abuse stating he can rightfully own a long gun

According to court documents, New York City resident, Alex Taveras applied for a gun license and was denied because of a domestic abuse case in 2011. He was asking specifically for a rifle or shotgun license in order to protect himself at his residence in the Bronx in 2018. The officers who were in charge of reviewing his application found the domestic abuse case on his record from 2011 and subsequently denied him a license, citing the domestic abuse case and arrest from seven years prior.

Read full story
383 comments
Harris County, TX

Family of a shoplifter killed by Harris Co. deputy wants answers after new cell phone footage emerges

The family of a shoplifter who was killed after reaching for who, according to investigators, grabbed a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy's taser last week at a gas station in NW Harris County wants answers claiming the use of lethal force was unnecessary after viewing a cell phone video taken by a witness at the scene.

Read full story
12 comments
Houston, TX

Speeding driver flips vehicle and causes major fire at roofing supply/distribution company in NW Houston

A driver in NW Houston caused a major fire at a commercial roofing supply and distribution company after she was speeding down Mitchelldale St, just off of Antonie and US 290, and flipped her vehicle, causing it to catch on fire. The accident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on July 11, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Truck found in Greens Bayou with bullet holes after report of shooting in Greenspoint

The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of someone firing into the water (Greens Bayou) in the 13100 block of Northborough Dr, and that someone may have been shot around 10 p.m. on July 11, 2022. The shooting occurred in the Greenspoint area of Houston, TX.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy