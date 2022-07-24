San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 units

A fire broke out late Saturday evening at the Sierra Ranch Apartments located at 8916 Datapoint in northwest San Antonio. Firefighters with the San Antonio Fire Department were dispatched at 10:50 p.m. on July 24 2022.

According to a Battalion Chief on the scene, it was unclear exactly what started the fire. However, he stated that the fire started in a breezeway, and reached the attic of an apartment building inside the complex.

The Chief also stated there were not any reported injuries to firefighters or residents at the complex.

During the initial response, firefighters were able to kick in a door and save a dog that was stuck in one of the damaged apartment units. The dog was not reported to have suffered any injuries.

Twelve units were damaged because of smoke and water, and another six were damaged directly because of the fire.

A witness to the fire that we spoke to on the scene reported that the fire was rumored to have started because of someone cooking. This is unconfirmed. The witness also stated that the Islamic Center of San Antonio, which backs up to the apartment complex, should be a good place to start if you would like to donate anything to the residents that were displaced.

The Battalion Chief also stated that some of the apartment residents were able to stay with family and friends tonight. Apartment management was also on the scene working to help other displaced residents that did not have anywhere to go into other units.