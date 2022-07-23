Missouri City police officer shot in southwest Houston after pursuit

Police were on scene looking for at least one suspect after a police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire after a pursuit in the 6100 Block of Maywood, by S. Post Oak and Beltway 8 in southwest Houston, early Saturday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., police were chasing a stolen vehicle in Southwest Houston. The suspect's vehicle ended up in someone's yard after the suspect lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle, a silver Hyundai Elantra had Florida license plates could be seen in the yard in front of 15506 Corsair Rd.

The suspect bailed and fired at officers. At least one of these bullets struck an officer with the Missouri City police department. It is currently unknown how many times the officer was struck.

The officer who has not yet been identified was rushed by fellow officers in the back of one of their vehicles to Memorial Hermann hospital in the medical center. According to HPD, the officer is now in stable condition.

A suspect was detained after a lengthy manhunt that involved several agencies, including (but not limited to) Fort Bend Sheriff's Office, Missouri City Police Department, Houston Police Department, and Harris County Constables were observed at the scene.

According to the Houston Police Department, one suspect was detained and is receiving treatment for unspecified injuries at a local hospital.

It is unclear this time if more than one suspect was involved, or if they were running for other reasons besides a stolen vehicle.

Details are still unfolding and we will update this page as soon as we have more information.