Puppy goes missing after Houston Uber driver claims it bit him and ran off

Rebecca Bridges of Houston Dog Mom took to Facebook Friday afternoon expressing frustration over a lost puppy named Lola.

In the post she claims that Lola, a black staff/pitty mix that is just four months old, was placed in an Uber on Friday morning around 8 a.m. Lola was supposed to show up at the Pearland Canine Resource Center, a veterinary clinic in Pearland, TX.

Lola never made it.

Instead, Rebecca claims that the Uber driver panicked after he pulled over at a Travel Center, (TA Express) off 288, and Almeda Genoa to clean the kennel. As he was cleaning it, Lola bit him and ran off, the driver claimed to Rebecca.

He drove around for a couple of hours, and according to Rebecca, the Uber app showed him stopping two blocks away from the clinic, in an attempt to drop off a second dog. He couldn't bring himself to show up with only one dog and decided it would be better to take home the second dog.

Police were called and they found him at home using his license plate, according to Rebecca. They found he still had the second dog, and the police made him return it. No charges were filed and police deemed this to be a civil issue and not a criminal issue.

Rebecca stated in her original post that she reached out to Uber but that "Uber doesn't care."

Uber's Response

Houstonstringer.com reached out to Uber and an Uber Spokesperson released the following statement:

"The reported details are extremely distressing. We are reaching out to all those involved and have removed the driver's access. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

Furthermore, Uber also stated they are looking more into this particular incident and have reached out to the customer. The driver has been removed from the platform while this investigation continues.

Uber also stated that when using Uber Pet, only one pet can be in the car and must be accompanied by the owner.

Update #1 - July 23, 2022

After reaching out to Houston Dog Mom, she responded back stating that her friend, gave additional details.

The Uber driver came to pick up two puppies, both in a crate. The destination was set to the Pearland Canine Resource Center (PCRC).

According to her friend, when the driver saw both puppies, he commented on how much liked Spud, the second dog mentioned above. He showed interest in adopting and was told the dogs were headed to the Pacific Northwest.

Instead of driving to PCRC, he stopped about two blocks away from PCRC and ended the trip Rebecca's friend said. This happened between 7:35 and 7:40 a.m.

At some point, the driver evidently dumped Lola somewhere (he claims she ran out at the Travel Center after biting him.)

Shortly after police got involved according to Rebecca's friend, he "returned Spud by dumping the crate a couple of houses away from my friend's house", Rebecca stated.

If this story does not make sense, that is because it truly does not. At this point, one thing is for certain, the Uber driver left with two dogs and came back with one only one dog. While Spud appears to be returned and is now safe. Lola is still missing.

This is still a developing story. We will update as soon as we have more information.