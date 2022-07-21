Man fatally shot in Kingwood, TX during altercation

A man was fatally shot during what police believe was an altercation at King's Cove Luxury Apartments in Kingwood (4920 Magnolia Cove) Texas.

According to Lt. Issac Jefferson with the Houston Police Department, the man was found by officers who were responding to a report of a shooting, on a sidewalk between two apartment buildings in the complex. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting but Lt. Jefferson stated that he was in an apartment with two other males and a female before an altercation broke out inside the upstairs apartment. Two of the males came downstairs and the altercation continued. One of the males pulled out a handgun and shot the other male in the chest.

Lt. Jefferson stated they have several witnesses and one suspect who has been detained. Police are not sure if all of the people inside the apartment lived there, or if they were just visiting and are still investigating the relationship between all of the parties involved. He did confirm that it was not a party, but there is still no clear answer as to why the altercation started in the first place.

The investigation is still in its early stages and there are a lot of questions about what happened that need to be answered.

The Houston Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the scene and the events leading up to the altercation and eventual shooting of the victim. If you have any information you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS, or contact the Houston Police Department directly.