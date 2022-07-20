No shortage of police chases overnight in Houston

Houston Police were busy overnight trying to capture evading suspects. Below are a couple of chases that happened early Wednesday morning that we were able to catch up to, once they decided to stop.

1) HPD was searching for a woman suspect following a chase just east of Downtown Houston.

A police chase ended after suspects crashed their car in a field, just east of downtown Houston on July 20, 2022, just after 2 a.m. Two suspects were detained shortly after the crash, and one suspect, a woman, remained on the loose. The suspects crashed their vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, close to the intersection of Leeland and Emancipation Avenue.

2) Suspects lead HPD on a chase through Houston’s Fifth Ward.

Not too long after we checked out the first ending, another chase started. This chase ended shortly after 4 a.m. in the 3000 Block of Jewel St., when the suspects realized it was a dead-end, not to mention their tire on the Chevy Tahoe was coming off the rim at that point.

The driver was detained immediately. Two passengers fled, and one of them was caught after just a few minutes. K-9 units and a Helicopter Unit were on the scene assisting in the search in order to locate the third suspect, which was believed to be in a field close to where the suspects bailed from the vehicle.

This chase took police up and down the neighborhood streets of Frenchtown, which is in Houston's 5th ward. It was not clear why they were running, but it was mentioned that they may have thrown something out of the window close to I-10 and Lockwood.

Both investigations are in their primary stages and we will update as soon as we have more information about either case.