Tensions were high after a woman was shot at Kelly Village Apartments in Houston

Constables with Harris County Precinct 8 responded to a shooting in the 3200 Block of Green St in Houston around 3:30 a.m. on July 17th, 2022.

The shooting, took place at the Kelly Village Apartments, just off of the I-10 and 59 interchanges in north Houston.

Upon arrival, first responders found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The victim appeared to still be conscious when loaded into the back of a Houston Fire Department ambulance. Police at the time did not release the victim's identity or age since the investigation is still in its early stages and her next of kin still needed to be notified. Although, as she was being loaded, a number of people came running down Green Rd, and rushed toward the EMT crew demanding to know what happened, and who did it. The EMTs did not have an answer. A Constable was able to take control of the situation while the EMTs finished loading the woman into the back of the ambulance and rushed her to the hospital.

There did not appear to be any other injuries besides the gunshot victim. Police at this time have not released any more info regarding the shooting or any potential suspect(s).

The investigation is still in its early stages. If you have any information regarding the shootings, you are urged to reach out to investigators.

Kelly Village Apartments are run by the Houston Housing Authority and are located just north of Downtown Houston's Fifth Ward. They were built in 1942 and remodeled in 2005 with 270 units, according to their website.