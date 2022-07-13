Family of a shoplifter killed by Harris Co. deputy wants answers after new cell phone footage emerges

The family of a shoplifter who was killed after reaching for who, according to investigators, grabbed a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy's taser last week at a gas station in NW Harris County wants answers claiming the use of lethal force was unnecessary after viewing a cell phone video taken by a witness at the scene.

The shoplifter, who has been identified as 47-year-old Roderick Brooks was shot and killed by a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy last Friday, July 8, 2022, while trying to be detained by a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy after a short foot chase in the 15000 block of Kuykendahl, in northwest Harris County.

Brooks was being chased after he allegedly tried to shoplift a few items and pushed a manager at the Dollar General store located about a mile away from where he was shot and killed in the 2000 block of W FM 1960.

Store employees called the police and officers, including the deputy who shot and killed Brooks. When the deputy, Sgt. Hardin tried to stop him, Brooks fled on foot to a nearby gas station where Hardin caught up to him. A fight ensued and Hardin claims Brooks grabbed his tase, forcing him to use his weapon and shoot Brooks one time in self-defense.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez released in a statement on Tuesday that “Our investigation into the shooting involving our HCSO Sgt. G. Hardin and Mr. Roderick Brooks on July 8th, remains ongoing. Our condolences go out to the family of Mr. Brooks. We are committed to a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation. We take every incident involving the loss of life extremely serious. If there is anyone that was a direct witness to the incident that we have not yet identified, please contact our Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.”

The family of Mr. Brooks has hired their attorney and Minister Deric Muhammad to represent them.