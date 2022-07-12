Houston, TX

Truck found in Greens Bayou with bullet holes after report of shooting in Greenspoint

houstonstringer_com

The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of someone firing into the water (Greens Bayou) in the 13100 block of Northborough Dr, and that someone may have been shot around 10 p.m. on July 11, 2022. The shooting occurred in the Greenspoint area of Houston, TX.

When the first responders arrived, they found a truck inside Greens Bayou that had been left running. Firefighters along with the Houston Police Department searched inside the vehicle and went up and down the bayou looking for victims. They did not find any. The person that called in the shooting reported seeing a "black male shooting a rifle" into the water.

The truck, a black pickup truck that looked to be a Chevy Z71 had major damage to the front since it came down the bayou. The front windshield had what appeared to be several bullet holes. It was also reported stolen out of Humble, TX.

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation. It is unclear at this point if the man who was shooting the rifle into the water did so after the pickup truck was in the bayou, or if the pickup truck was forced to go into Greens Bayou after losing control during the shooting.

If there are any more potential victims or any other information becomes available, we will update this story. For now, you are asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any more information.

