Uber drivers outraged about leaked documents, but not surprised

When word got around about the massive data leak that Uber now has to deal with, I decided to talk with a few of the drivers to get their opinion on the Uber leak. There were some mixed feelings, some of were clearly outraged, but others were simply not surprised.

One of these drivers, who was not surprised, pointed out how this reflects the mini-series: Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber from Showtime. The show portrayed Travis Kalanick, the former CEO and founder and Uber as someone who was willing to break the rules and get cozy with politicians in order to push through the red tape and keep Uber on the road in taxi-friendly cities, even if this meant on the backs of drivers. According to the driver I spoke with, while it is not ethical, [Kalanick] crossing the line and pushing through the red tape by any means necessary meant we have a job today. Although he said, "Kalanick sending drivers into harm's way and weaponizing drivers as a tool for growth was not cool at all.", a sentiment that other drivers shared as well.

When asked about the kill switches, a couple of drivers were happy that Uber cared enough to keep driver files from being leaked and accessed but not happy that Uber was "basically destroying evidence".

Uber has issued a statement about the leak and claims it is not the company it was in 2017. The main talking point of this statement was how Travis Kalanick was the CEO back then, and Uber would like to be judged for their actions over the past five years.