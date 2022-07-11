Woman arrested for using fake police reports to defraud financial institutions of $3.3M to fix customer's credit scores

Harris County, TX - A woman was arrested in Harris County after a warrant was issued for her arrest and deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a raid at her office on JFK Boulevard, near Bush Intercontinental Airport for taking part in a scheme to defraud financial institutions of more than $3.3 million dollars.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 arrested a woman for using fake police reports houstonstringer.com

According to the court documents, filed in Harris County District Court, Roekeicha Lashay Brisby of "Rose Credit Repair", would charge customers between $100 and $200 a month to fix their credit.

She then created fraudulent police reports on behalf of the customer, using Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office as the reporting agency, (and also the arresting agency) without their knowledge claiming their identity had been stolen. The wording on the fraudulent police reports they found was all the same, with the exception of customers' information. All of the fraudulent police reports claimed that the customer/victim of the "identity fraud" believes that their "Social Security information was stolen from the mailbox at a previous apartment" where the customer "resided".

Screenshot of fake police report filed by Rose Credit Repair (redacted for victim's privacy) houstonstringer.com

Brisby was charged with fraudulent use of identifying information which carries a felony charge. This is because she used identifying information her clients gave her in order to create the fictitious police reports. She was also charged with the forgery of a government instrument, which also carries a felony charge. Her first court date is scheduled for July 11, 2022.

This case is in addition to another case that is still pending in Harris County District Court in which she is being charged with the injury of a child that was originally filed in November of 2019. Her next court date for this one will be on October 3, 2022.