A shoplifter is dead after grabbing a deputy's taser in NW Harris County

According to Sgt. Jason Brown during a press briefing, the incident started around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General located at 2004 W FM 1960 in Houston. Brown states the employees called the police after the man was caught shoplifting and pushing a manager. Deputies responded to the call and a Harris County Seargent, and a 15-year veteran with the department spotted him just south of the Dollar General. At that point, the Seargent tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot and made it about 100 yards before the officer caught up to him.

Once the officer. caught up to the suspect, a fight ensued. The officer tried to use his taser but the suspect grabbed the taser. At this point, the officer reached for his gun and shot the suspect once in self-defense.

The fight and shooting occurred about a mile away at a gas station from the original location the officers responded in the 15000 block of Kuykendahl in Houston.

Sgt. Brown believes they identified the suspect, a black man in his 40's, but have not notified his next of kin. At this point, it is believed by police he has some criminal history, but this won't be confirmed until he is positively identified.

Sgt. Brown confirmed that an investigation is underway with the Harris County Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs. A separate investigation with the Harris County District Attorney's Office will also be underway through their civil rights department.

The deputy involved did not receive any major injuries.

We will update you as soon as we have more information.