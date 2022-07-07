Houston, TX

Body found in a field by the University of Houston in 3rd Ward

houstonstringer_com

A man's body was found off an entrance to IH-45 in the 2000 block of Cullen on Wednesday afternoon, just across the freeway from the University of Houston, just east of Downtown Houston.

Houston Police, during a press briefing, stated the man's body was found by a Houston Fire Department apparatus as it was returning to the station after a call. Firefighters stopped to check on the man and determined that he was already deceased. The firefighters reported their findings to the Houston Police Department at which point a homicide investigation began.

The man, who has not been identified was found by the entrance ramp. Police believe he was in his 30s and say the man possibly died due to some sort of blunt trauma, but the medical examiner will perform an autopsy to confirm these findings. The Houston Police Department's Homicide Unit is also investigating and will release more information as it becomes available.

The entrance ramp, just built in the last few years is usually a pretty busy one as it connects Eastwood and 3rd Ward to the rest of Houston, including Downtown via IH-45 North and 59 North.

There is also a fairly new gas station/convenience store across the street from the entrance ramp where the body was found that may have security footage for investigators.

As investigators try to piece together what transpired, if you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers (713-222-TIPS) or the Houston Police Department directly.

We will update you as soon as we have more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWqGF_0gXG1bS300
File Photo: Intersection off I-45 & Cullenhoustonstringer.com

Come with Houston Stringer on scene at the latest breaking news stories around Houston, or catch up on some of the latest breaking National and Tech News.

Houston, TX
