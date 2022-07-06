Houston, TX

Opinion: Uber hosted a Townhall meeting with drivers on July 6, but it did not care enough to show up

Uber, the popular ridesharing app hosted a Townhall meeting with drivers on July 6, 2022 to get feedback and give drivers a way to voice any questions or concerns they had about Uber and it's future. Sounds good right? However, there was just one problem, they did not care enough to send a Uber representative.

Instead of showing up, they decided to hire a public relations company, Street Level Strategy to host the meeting and "take feedback from drivers", a company hired to make drivers feel like they are being "heard", nevermind the clear conflict of interest that is there since Street Level Strategy is hired and paid for by Uber.

One of the first things Street Level Strategy did after being hired on by Uber was created what is known to drivers as "UberCrew". These drivers nominated themselves through the app through a questionnaire which Street Level Strategy then narrowed down to a handful of drivers before posting the select few per region into each driver's app to have an "election". Uber claims they did not influence the nomination process or election process in any way, just that they were the ones that hired Street Level Strategy.

Flash forward to July 6, 2022, and I received an invitation to view one of the first Townhall meetings along with 1500+ drivers according to the host.

One of the first things I noticed was this was not the Townhall that I had expected. It was not specific to a region, but rather the entire United States. This is when it started to feel like a joke since you are more likely to get your concern addressed at a local Townhall than you are at a national Townhall.

Then something else happened, the host introduced themselves as Street Level Strategy, and the UberCrew would be running the Zoom webinar. No mention of an Uber Executive or Uber Manager listening in or chiming in.

The meeting ran for close to 90 minutes and they touched on a lot of topics that UberCrew claimed to have introduced. The biggest of these (besides blocking tip baiters on the app) was the 55-cent fuel surcharge added to every trip. While UberCrew members probably thought this was enough, many drivers on social media were skeptical of the fuel surcharge since at the time it was introduced, gas prices were already over 55 cents a gallon more and have since continued to climb. The icing on the cake was when one UberCrew member decided to point out that there are reward programs out there that allow you to save on gas. Remember when news broke of Walmart workers being able to qualify for food stamps? Uber drivers relying on gas apps to pay for gas should not be a thing either.

Some UberCrew members did state they were more focused on the bottom line then anything. Hopefully they are allowed to actually change the way Uber treats its drivers for the better, but considering that Street Level Strategy is paid by Uber and Uber did not think it was important enough to send a representative to speak, I wouldn't hold my breath.

In case you were wondering, Lyft is no longer the driver's favorite. Uber has recently made some very big changes in the way it does treat its drivers in the last few months, which I will attribute to the UberCrew program. The biggest change is that Uber now shows drivers upfront fares, mileage, and where riders are going and being dropped off before accepting the ride. This is a game-changer since drivers can better evaluate if a ride is worth their time. With Lyft, it is still very much a mystery. Uber was also the first to introduce the 55-cent gas surcharge (while does not make a huge difference, it is the thought that counts right?)

Finally, surge pricing is passed down more (after Uber takes its cut) to drivers. Lyft keeps the majority of the surge price you are paying. Both Uber and Lyft do promise a flat rate, but Uber often increases this more in line with what the riders pay. Lyft does not adjust and this "bonus" as Lyft calls it, (at least in Houston) hardly exceeds $5-$10 extra.

Despite the Uber Townhall being a complete miss, Uber is still the driver's favorite at the time of this writing.

