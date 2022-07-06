Federal Judge rules in favor of African-American State Farm agents who claim they were discriminated against

houstonstringer_com

In a class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois Federal court, African-American State Farm agents claim they are discriminated against because of "firm-wide policies and practices" which subject the agents to lower pay on a systemic basis as well as a high turnover rate. State Farm sought to have this case dismissed, but a federal judge in Illinois ruled in favor of the agents on July 1, 2022.

The lawsuit, claims that through the Term Independent Contractor Agents (TICA) program, State Farm requires that agents invest "substantial sums of their own money in rent, offices, marketing, sales leads, and hiring a team.", after taking a 17-week course ran by State Farm. In return, State Farm made promises of "lucrative business opportunities and careers", which the lawsuit argues does not happen very often for African-American agents because of policies and practices that State Farm allegedly employs.

One of these policies and practices is what the lawsuit refers to as "Race Matching". In Race Matching, State Farm will try and assign customers to agents of the same race. Along with Race Matching, State Farm often puts "non-African American agents to territories and agency locations in more affluent areas".

Another is when an agent leaves State Farm, whether that is for retirement or other reasons, State Farm will reassign these customers, allegedly to more non-African American agents.

On top of these, State Farm will give out bonuses based on performance. Because African-American agents are typically placed in lower-income areas for Race Matching, the lawsuit claims they are at a disadvantage since these potential clients in these areas will not have enough money to purchase financial products.

This rolls into the claim that State Farm subjects African-American agents to heightened scrutiny and allegedly "holds them to higher compliance standards." than their non-African American counterparts.

While State Farm tried to have this case dismissed, the judge ruled in favor of the State Farm agents and ordered that State Farm must respond by July 25, 2022.

The case no. is 1:20-cv-01121 and is filed in the Northern District of Illinois of United States District Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjo4F_0gW5JOjC00
File Photo: State Farm Signagehoustonstringer.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# state farm# discrimination

Comments / 242

Published by

Come with Houston Stringer on scene at the latest breaking news stories around Houston, or catch up on some of the latest breaking National and Tech News. For unedited, raw footage of crime scenes and more around Houston, please visit our website:

Houston, TX
1895 followers

More from houstonstringer_com

Minneapolis, MN

Former cop who killed George Floyd, Derek Chauvin gets a 21-year sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights

The former Minneapolis cop who killed George Floyd has now received an additional 21-year sentence in federal court. This is in addition to charges of manslaughter and murder Chauvin was convicted last June and will be served separately.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Body found in a field by the University of Houston in 3rd Ward

A man's body was found off an entrance to IH-45 in the 2000 block of Cullen on Wednesday afternoon, just across the freeway from the University of Houston, just east of Downtown Houston.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Suspects lead police on a short chase in north Houston before crashing into a ditch

A Toyota RAV 4 with Texas dealer plates took Houston Police on a chase through north Houston early Monday morning around 3 a.m. on July 4, 2022, before crashing into a ditch on Exeter St. at Skinner Rd.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Man shot and killed during a drive-by shooting at a gas station in north Houston

According to Officer Mayfield with the Houston Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the drive-by shooting at 9:04 p.m. late Sunday, July 3, 2022. The shooting took place at the Conoco Phillips gas station located on the corner of Berry Rd. and Airline Dr. (4840 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77022).

Read full story
3 comments
Akron, OH

Jayland Walker: Akron police have released bodycam footage of the shooting of the unarmed 25-year-old in Ohio

Akron Police Department and the City of Ohio held a press conference early Sunday to release bodycam footage of the Jayland Walker shooting that happened at about 12:30 a.m. on June 27, 2022.

Read full story
6 comments

FCC demands Apple, Google remove TikTok from their app stores by July 8

FCC Commissioner, Brendan Carr, posted an open letter to his Twitter account to both Apple and Google requesting they both remove the popular social media app TikTok app from their app stores due to growing national security concerns over the app.

Read full story
653 comments
Houston, TX

2 teens were killed, 1 injured after a shooting at Kimberly Pointe apartments on Airtex during a pool party in Houston

7/2 update: Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez stated in a tweet that two of the victims in the shooting were teens, aged 17 and have been pronounced deceased. Another man was injured during the shooting but is expected to survive. The shooting occurred during a pool party at the Kimberly Pointe apartments. The Harris County Sheriff's office is now leading the investigation.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Photos: No shortage of overnight accidents in the Houston area

July 2, 2022 - There was no shortage of vehicle accidents overnight in the Houston area after a storm rolled through the area shortly after 2 a.m. While their respective investigations are still ongoing and may not be rain-related, here are a few I came across.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Edibles are now legal to consume in Minnesota

It is now legal to buy, sell, and consume low-dose edibles that contain up to 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for those over 21 in Minnesota. This is only allowed in food or drink form and can only be purchased by those over the age of 21, similar to the legal drinking age. THC is the main active ingredient in marijuana that allows a user to get "high".

Read full story
6 comments
California State

California court rules in favor of Jeff Bezos defamation case by girlfriend's brother over leaked affair and nude photos

A panel in the Court of Appeals for Second Appellate District in California has ruled in favor of Jeff Bezos saying that his girlfriend's brother, Michael Sanchez, did not have enough for a defamation suit against the founder of Amazon.

Read full story

T-Mobile had its rideshare advertising network breached during a security incident that was identified last week

T-Mobile's rideshare advertising network, Octopus Interactive (Play Octopus) sent an e-mail out to drivers on Thursday afternoon after stating that drivers may have noticed that the driver dashboard was unavailable due to maintenance.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Woman accused of killing world-class cyclist captured by U.S. Marshals in Costa Rica

Kaitlin Armstrong was captured in Costa Rica at the Santa Teresa Beach hostel by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, June 29 after being on the run for 43 days according to a press release.

Read full story
Fort Myers, FL

Appeals court rules that ban on portable signs in Fort Myers, Florida violates First Amendment

Adam Lacroix, a "street preacher' decided to challenge a Fort Myers Beach ordinance after he was cited in December of 2020 for carrying a "portable sign" to spread religious messages to those around him in accordance with an ordinance that was put in place by the Town of Fort Myers Florida.

Read full story
3 comments
Channelview, TX

A woman was found dead at a residence in Channelview after a possible disturbance led to a shooting

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday afternoon. File Photo: HCSO VehicleImage Credit: houstonstringer.com. A shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coolidge St. in Channelview, Texas, USA, just east Sheldon road and south of I-10 in East Harris County. When arriving, first responders found one victim that had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced at the scene. The victim has been identified as a female, possibly in her fifties or sixties, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Her name has not been released since the investigation is in its early stages and next of kin has not been notified at this moment.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Police pursuit in north Houston ends with a successful PIT maneuver

A suspect decided to run after Officers with the Houston Police Department tried to pull them over shortly after 11 p.m. on June 29, 2022, around Rushcreek @ Kuykendahl in north Houston.

Read full story
Illinois State

Judge rules against McDonald's employees in court ruling upholding a no-poaching policy of the fast-food giant

A federal judge in Illinois ruled against McDonald's employees today, upholding McDonald's no-poaching policy. McDonald's on Washington Ave in Houston, TXPhoto Credit: houstonstringer.com.

Read full story
122 comments
Harris County, TX

What does the Harris County burn ban mean for fireworks?

In a press release issued on June 28, 2022, the Harris County Fire Marshall's Office (HCFMO) announced that the Harris County Commissioners Court approved a burn ban throughout Harris County just before the 4th of July and this has a lot of people asking if they can still light up fireworks on the 4th of July. in their backyards.

Read full story
7 comments
Houston, TX

Man fatally shot outside Valero Gas Station in west Houston

A man in his late twenties was fatally shot outside a Valero gas station Monday evening. Man fatally shot outside Valero gas station on Barker Cypresshoustonstringer.com. RAW Video: Man fatally shot at Barker Cypress Valero Gas Station.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Sysco accuses some of the world's largest meat companies of conspiring to inflate beef prices in a federal lawsuit

Sysco Corporation (SYY), a food service distributor that was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, filed a lawsuit in the Houston Federal Court on Friday, June 24, 2022. The complaint accuses some of the world’s largest meat companies of conspiring to inflate the price of wholesale beef in the United States as early as 2015.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy