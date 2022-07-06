Two men face charges after firing a weapon at an Atascocita neighborhood pool over the 4th of July weekend

An e-mail was sent out over the weekend to residents of Atascocita Forest in Atascocita, TX, a suburb of Harris County, TX regarding an incident that took place on July 2, 2022 at the Atascocita Forest Swimming Pool on Woodland Hills.

Atascocita Forest Swimming Pool houstonstringer.com

According to the e-mail, the two men decided to walk around the parking lot with a rifle after being told to leave the pool by lifeguards after getting into an argument with some others at the pool. While no one was injured, the individuals were arrested after police were called.

The e-mail from the board of directors:

"As many of you may know, yesterday there was an incident at the Atascocita Forest pool where two males walked from The Forest subdivision to the Atascocita Forest park and started a verbal altercation with individuals at the pool. The males were told to leave the area by the lifeguards on duty. The males left the Atascocita Forest park on foot towards The Forest subdivision where they retrieved a rifle. The males walked back to the Atascocita Forest pool, walked around in the parking lot for a few seconds before they crossed Woodland Hills, and stood on the median where one of the males discharged the weapon into the ground several times. They ran towards The Forest subdivision to a house on Quite Grove Lane, where they were later apprehended and arrested. There were no injuries as a result of this incident. In light of the situation, the Atascocita Forest HOA board has placed a Deputy for extra security at the pool on the weekends for the remainder of the pool season. The board is also discussing additional safety measures to ensure the safety of our residents."

According to Constable Mark Herman of Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the two men who were arrested were Chaz Royal, (19) and Kadarius Brown, (20).

Chaz Royal, pictured in the first photo below, was out on bond for burglary of a motor vehicle and evading. He was wanted in Harris County, TX. His bond has been set at $50,000.00 Kadarius Brown was listed as a fugitive out of Bexar County for several outstanding warrants according to Constable Mark Herman and his bond has been set for $100,000.00.

Both were booked into Harris County jail after being arrested by police.

Chaz Royal Constable Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4