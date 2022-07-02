Houston, TX

Photos: No shortage of overnight accidents in the Houston area

July 2, 2022 - There was no shortage of vehicle accidents overnight in the Houston area after a storm rolled through the area shortly after 2 a.m. While their respective investigations are still ongoing and may not be rain-related, here are a few I came across.

First, we will start with a car fire on Elgin @ Bagby in the popular Midtown area. It was a white Honda Fit that appeared to be traveling eastbound on Westheimer from the Montrose area. Once it reached the point where Westheimer turns into Elgin it apparently caught on fire. The fire was extensive but there did not appear to be any injuries. The owner did appear to remove a booster seat. Thankfully, the child was not on the scene.

Second up, we have another white vehicle. This time an SUV. This one was at I-10 and Taylor. The Houston Fire Department did come out because of reported injuries but left shortly after arriving, so it sounds like everyone is as okay as they can be. This one appeared to be a single-vehicle accident, and it looked like it crashed into a pole. The rain was starting to pick up again, so I really couldn't stay too long.

Finally, we have yet another white vehicle. This time a semi-truck was flipped over. First responders were dispatched at 3:33 a.m., and it was still there when I passed by around 4:30 a.m. Since this was on an elevated part of the freeway, I couldn't tell if more than one vehicle was part of the accident. The 18-wheeler is pretty hard to miss though. This was on I-10 headed westbound, just before the Taylor exit.

As always, if I am able to find out any more important details, I will post an update.

Elgin car fire damagePhoto Credit: houstonstringer.com

Elgin & Bagby car firePhoto Credit: houstonstringer.com

White SUV MVAPhoto Credit: houstonstringer.com

Flipped Semi - I10 @ Taylor ExitPhoto Credit: houstonstringer.com

