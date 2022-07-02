2 teens were killed, 1 injured after a shooting at Kimberly Pointe apartments on Airtex during a pool party in Houston

7/2 update: Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez stated in a tweet that two of the victims in the shooting were teens, aged 17 and have been pronounced deceased. Another man was injured during the shooting but is expected to survive. The shooting occurred during a pool party at the Kimberly Pointe apartments. The Harris County Sheriff's office is now leading the investigation.

Original story:

First responders were dispatched to the Kimberly Pointe Apartments (333 W Airtex Blvd, Houston, TX 77090) shortly after 10:30 p.m. on July 1, 2022.

Watch: RAW Video - Kimberly Point apartments shooting

According to initial radio reports, officers arrived two find two kids in critical condition and an additional third child that needed CPR. Additional units with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to help secure the area since there were a number of onlookers and the scene was still very active with a huge police presence.

Police at this time have not released any information about the suspect(s), or the victims and what led up to the shooting since investigators are still en route to the scene. The ages and the victim's medical status remain unknown at this time.

While on the scene, police had the front of the apartment complex cordoned off, and were seen canvassing the area near the leasing office looking for any evidence, and interviewing potential witnesses. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but it remains unclear how many shots were fired during the shooting, how many times each victim was hit or if there were any secondary scenes inside the apartment complex.

As always, it is recommended that if you have any additional information for investigators, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (TIPS) or investigators directly with Harris County Precinct 4's office.

This is still a developing story. We will update you as soon as we have more information about the shooting and/or the status of the victims as it develops.