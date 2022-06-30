Houston Police are investigating after a man was dropped at a fire station in Sunnyside after being shot

Investigators with the Houston Police Department are investigating a shooting after a person was dropped off at a fire station Wednesday evening.

File Photo: HPD SUV Image Credit: houstonstringer.com

Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating a shooting after a man was dropped off at a Houston Fire Department Fire Station located at 3902 Corder in Houston,TX, USA which is off Scott Street, close to 610 in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood. The man was dropped off at Fire Station No. 46, treated, and transported to the hospital. The man's condition remains unknown at this time.

The victim, a male, has not been identified, and police have not released his age while they determine who he is and notify his next of kin. The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation and is working diligently to determine the circumstances regarding the shooting, as well as the location where the shooting took place at. As of right now, Houston police do not have a suspect in custody, nor do they have a suspect description. The shooting is still in its early stages and this information will likely be released once officers have had some time to investigate and determine if foul play occurred at all. Police did not specify how many times the man was shot, and this will likely be determined as the investigation unfolds as well.

As always, if you have any additional information for investigators, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (TIPS) or the Houston Police Department directly.

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.