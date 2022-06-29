A woman was found dead at a residence in Channelview after a possible disturbance led to a shooting

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday afternoon.

File Photo: HCSO Vehicle Image Credit: houstonstringer.com





A shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coolidge St. in Channelview, Texas, USA, just east Sheldon road and south of I-10 in East Harris County. When arriving, first responders found one victim that had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced at the scene. The victim has been identified as a female, possibly in her fifties or sixties, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Her name has not been released since the investigation is in its early stages and next of kin has not been notified at this moment.

Police did not specify if there were any additional injuries and are still in the early stages of their investigation into determining who the victim was, and what exactly led up to the shooting that occurred after several individuals arrived at the scene for reasons currently unknown. Police believe a disturbance broke out before a male resident grabbed a weapon, which was possibly an assault rifle, and fired into the group, hitting the female, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

At this time, police have not stated whether or not the man will be charged or if he was at the scene when police arrived.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. As always, if you have any additional information for investigators, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (TIPS) or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office directly.

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as we have more information.