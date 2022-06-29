Police pursuit in north Houston ends with a successful PIT maneuver

A suspect decided to run after Officers with the Houston Police Department tried to pull them over shortly after 11 p.m. on June 29, 2022, around Rushcreek @ Kuykendahl in north Houston.

Police search the suspect's vehicle. Photo Credit: houstonstringer.com

Watch: RAW Video - Police chase in North Houston ends after successful PIT maneuver

The suspect, a black male in a white Lincoln Navigator took police eastbound on Kuykendahl Rd towards I-45 the North Fwy. When the officers realized he was not going to stop, they decided to call for a PIT-certified unit.

The suspect then made a u-turn on Greens road and headed northbound on the I-45 service road.

The suspect then entered the main lanes of the North Fwy @ Rankin.

The chase ended when pursuing officers decided it was time for the PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver just before Richey road on the North Fwy. Officers in the pursuit slowed down traffic while the PIT maneuver moved into position. The PIT maneuver was successful in stopping the suspect. The chase lasted about 10 minutes long and there were no reported injuries to the officer or suspect.

Damage on suspects vehicle from PIT maneuver Photo Credit: houstonstringer.com

Police Officers had the vehicle towed to the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot located at 15800 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77073 to conduct a search of the vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle, a white Lincoln Navigator had damage on the rear passenger side bumper from the police vehicle that did the PIT maneuver.

Officers with the Houston Police department then conducted their search of the white Lincoln Navigator and found several items that were taken into evidence.

The PIT maneuver was introduced in the 1980s and has been an effective tool in stopping fleeing suspects.