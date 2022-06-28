Houston, TX

Man fatally shot outside Valero Gas Station in west Houston

A man in his late twenties was fatally shot outside a Valero gas station Monday evening

RAW Video: Man fatally shot at Barker Cypress Valero Gas Station

According to Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that at about 7:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff Units were dispatched to a Valero in the 5800 block of Barker Cypress in Harris County to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a Hispanic male in his late twenties who was deceased from the gunshot wounds. According to witnesses, the man was seen talking to some individuals in a gold-colored SUV. While he was talking to the individuals, on the driver's side of the SUV, someone inside decided to start shooting and killed the victim in the parking lot.

Police are not sure at this point what led up to cause the shooting and there does not appear to be any kind of fighting or disturbance. Sgt. Brown also stated that the shooting was caught on security cameras and the assailants were in the Valero gas station just prior to the shooting. The suspects were caught on security footage inside the Valero gas station and have been identified as a black male and female, likely in their twenties.

Sgt. Brown asked that if anyone knows of any information regarding the individuals in the gold-colored SUV to contact Crimestoppers or Harris County's Homicide Division directly but that they are working to obtain CCTV footage of the vehicle in hopes of capturing a license plate.

Police are still working to positively determine the man's identity and hope to have more information as to what led up to the shooting as soon as they do.

The incident took place at the North Star Valero located at 5803 Barker Cypress Road in Houston, TX.

