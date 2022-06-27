Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez withdraws from I.C.E nomination following domestic abuse allegation

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced in a series of Tweets that he has officially "withdrew from consideration for the post of Director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement" after informing President Biden's administration on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez steps down form ICE Nomination Credit: houstonstringer.com

In the series of tweets, thanking President Biden for the opportunity, Sheriff Gonzalez contributed his withdrawal in large part due to the "paralyzing political gridlock that threatens far more than our nation's border" as he pointed out that it has been more than a year since Biden nominated him and this position has not been confirmed by the Senate since President Obama was in office.

During the nomination process, both Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and his wife, Melissa Gonzalez had to push back against unsubstituted claims of domestic abuse.

In an affidavit filed back in July 2021, just two weeks after Gonzalez, who is a Democrat was questioned during a confirmation hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, a Houston Community College campus police officer claimed to have interviewed Gonalez's wife, Melissa, and stated that Gonzalez was "allegedly becoming physical or violent with Mrs. Gonzalez because of her romantic relationship with the Chancellor (Cesar Maldonado).”

Melissa Gonzalez disputed the allegation on a Twitter post by a Bloomberg reporter, saying “Any suggestion that I filed or made a complaint against my husband is false and defamatory.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is the 30th Sheriff of Harris County and was elected in 2017 and is currently serving out his second term.