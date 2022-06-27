ICYMI: Quadruple Shooting in Southeast Houston leaves two deceased and two in the hospital

Over the weekend four males were shot at a home on Madden Lane in Southeast Houston, TX, early Saturday morning.

According to Assistant Chief Ben Tien of the Houston Police Department, first responders responded to a shooting that broke out between two groups of males at a home in the 4200 Block of Madden in Southeast Houston at about 1:35 a.m. on June 25, 2022. As first responders arrived on the scene, they found four males, in their late teens and early twenties shot. Two of these males were pronounced dead at the scene. The third male was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and was taken into surgery. The fourth male was transported to a local hospital as well, but with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to live.

In a press statement, Assistant Chief Tien stated that there was a gathering of a small group of about nine to ten people inside a house when another group of males arrived at the house and confront the group. Police believe there was some kind of argument or disturbance that led to the shooting. Police found multiple rounds that were found inside the residence along with multiple shell casings, and weapons stemming from the shooting. During the press briefing, Assistant Chief Tien stated police were unable to release the names of the victims as the families were still being notified by police and victims services contacted to help the families.

Houston Police are leading the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.

