South Florida 'Steaksmen' Congregate Over Love of Red Meat and a Desire to Give Back

Delray Beach resident Evan Darnell knew there was something at ‘steak’ pun intended, when he saw a sign at Tulane University that read “S.A.V.E.”: Students Advocating Vegetarian Eating. He knew he wasn’t the only one who had an appreciation for the smell of cooking meat wafting into his nose and making his tongue water or the thick, crunchy crackling of a piece of sirloin. He knew there needed to be an opposing club.

Since 1994, founder Evan Darnell, aka “The Secretary of Steak” has been a carnivore connoisseur with his partners in prime over at one of Florida's most rare eating and business networking clubs, Red Meat Lover’s Club. While attending Tulane University, Darnell’s Red Meat Lover’s Club held monthly “meatings” at various local bars and the Pike fraternity house.

Upon Evan’s graduation, the membership reached 300 members and after moving to Florida in August of 2017, he awakened The Red Meat Lover’s Club to go beyond the flesh and bones with a broader vision. The Red Meat Lover’s Club created dynamic events, “Steaksmen” and form a brotherhood with a bond beyond meat. A club where friendships, business, eating and laughs with a cigar in hand are all welcomed.

Evan Darnell, Founder, Red Meat Lover's Club, a Philanthropic Business Networking Club headquartered in South Florida expanding nationally Photo by The Gab Group @thehouseofgab

Little did Darnell know that his college passion project would soon grow to be his main profession in adulthood.

“Red Meat Lover’s Club is obviously a lot more than red meat,” says the Founder of The Red Meat Lover’s Club, Evan Darnell. “We’re just generous guys that see causes that need help and want to help. It’s beyond red meat, it's a lifestyle of being united in palate and causes in need, and our brotherhood getting together and getting to know each other in a meaningful way.”

The club put a focus on being an exclusive networking club and creating more significant, more dynamic events with a dynamic core of “Steaksmen” who love to ‘feast on the beast’ while working to give back to causes in need.

“My job is to shine as much light on to our Red Meat Lover’s Club sponsors as possible,” says Darnell. “We’ve raised over $1,000,000 funds for charity. We’ve done events at some cities, and we've done multiple events in Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Orlando, Tampa, North Jersey, New York City, and Toronto.”

The organization works together to discover Florida’s best meat offerings such as featuring rare meats like Japanese Waygu, during their monthly “meatings” gathering once a month to discover, conquer and consume, all while raising critical funds for organizations and charitable causes in need.

“On a small side, we can bring in about 60 people,” says Darnell. “On a big side, it's probably 300 and we do have a couple of events circled in 2023.”

Their love of food and helping others has also made The Red Meat Lover’s Club partner with Master Blender Steve Saka, owner of Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust, to unleash the Red Meat Lover’s Club cigar. On the last Thursday of the month, The Red Meat Lover’s Club holds events and meets to build strong personal and business bonds with each other. Like-minded meat lovers can join to form friendships, network through business opportunities, eat, and laugh with a cigar in hand – all welcomed.

“That's one of the huge things that's happening in 2023 around July is right now the cigar is in stores,” says Darnell. “We’re going to be in about 300 stores and in 2023, we’re aiming for 30 “meatings.”

Red Meat Lover’s Club is an inclusive and responsive membership organization that is a national catalyst for philanthropy. Working with a variety of local charities such as the Junior League of Boca Raton, George Snow Scholarship Fund, working with the legendary football player, Bo-Jackson, who partnered with The Red Meat Lover’s Club Make-A-Wish South Florida. To date, RMLC has raised over $1 million for charities in need through its member network.

“Right now, we're not a 501C3,” says Darnell. “But we partner with a different 501C3 every event. Palm Beach County happens to be one of the most generous cities I've ever seen and that's why our raises have been so consistently high and at our events and beyond. For instance, we just raised $65,000 at our last meat throw down.”

Darnell also works with his daughter Samantha with Selfless Love Cookies. Warm, and soft-to-the-bite chocolate chip cookies with caramel halo rims with each golden crumb going towards charity. All 100 percent of the money raised will be donated to Selfless Love, all cookies will be shipped, and Darnell’s daughter has handed out samples at events.

“It's amazing,” says Darnell. “The guys love it we sent cookies around the country, and we bake them all."

Darnell’s love of meat became a lifestyle for unity and similarly visioned members who all share the same desires.“This club is a lifestyle that can only be shared with similarly visioned members,” said Darnell. “We have the desire to beef, drink, smoke, and give back. These are the core values of our existence. “It’s beyond red meat, it's really just a lifestyle of being united and causes and getting together and getting to know each other in a meaningful way.”

Darnell is also now preparing his son, @mrcommanderinbeef on Instagram to one day preside over The Red Meat Lover’s Club legacy.

To become a Steaksman or for more information about upcoming events, call (917) 566-9527 or visit www.rmlclub.com

Visit www.HouseofGab.TV, @houseofgabtv for more of what's trending, HOT & NOT in South Florida.