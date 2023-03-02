West Palm Beach, FL

South Florida's First Australian Restaurant Encourages Comic Relief with Cheeky New Cocktail

House of Gab TV

South Florida's first and only Australian restaurant, Isla & Co. West Palm Beach is asking patrons to get amusing and be rewarded. Affectionately called The Comedy Special, this new bar menu item will be available to all patrons throughout March and April, with one caveat - tell your waitstaff or server a joke at your next visit to Isla & Co., and your first cocktail will cost you only $5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5jpK_0kvJEuYh00
"The Comedy Special" Debuts at Isla & Co. West Palm BeachPhoto byThe Gab Group @thehouseofgab

Created by Barry Dry, CEO/Founder of Parched Hospitality of New York City, Isla & Co. is one of the country’s fastest-growing hospitality groups, with a portfolio consisting of elevated restaurant concepts including Hole in the Wall, The Sentry, Daintree and Ghost Burger.

Designed to fit the bill for your morning specialty coffee, a mid-week lunch walk-in, an intimate dinner date or a social gathering spot, Isla & Co. is pet-friendly and caters to the various new demographics arriving to Warehouse District and surrounding area, providing a convivial eatery boasting always-fresh, seasonal, high-quality ingredients, alongside personable and engaging service.

Helming the kitchen is Executive Chef Matt Foley, formerly of two Michelin-starred Marea in NYC, who is best known for his flavor development and visual plating.

Inspired by Australian coastal towns, Foley’s menu for Isla & Co. is influenced from Australia’s melting pot of cultures including England, the Mediterranean and South East Asia. The unifying Australian touch is seasonally fresh, high-quality ingredients, bright and colorful presentation amongst uniquely engaging service.

Brunch dishes, inspired by Australian coastal towns, are served till 3pm with standouts such as the Sambal Scramble with soft scrambled eggs, chili sambal sauce, green harissa, parmesan with sourdough, and a choice of bacon or avocado, Smashed Avocado Toast with delicata squash, pickled onion, feta and pepitas, Brioche French Toast served with roasted apple compote, mascarpone whipped cream, maple along with comfort staples like Isla Benedicts, served on top sourdough, with a side salad and choice of Avocado, with peperonata and hollandaise, or Salmon Lox, with pickled onion and hollandaise.

All-day starters for the table include dishes like Crispy Halloumi with almond romesco, honey and Spanish dukkah, Blistered Brussel Sprouts with chili sauce and herbs, the Isla & Co. Burger, a grass fed burger with grilled onion, pickles and butter lettuce, along with a gluten free Fish & Chips made with rice flour and yuzo kosho tartar sauce and Spicy Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni.

Come night, as the ambience transforms at Isla & Co., so does its menu offering. Dinner service begins at 5pm, with entrees like Roasted Half Chicken with ajo blanco sauce, acorn squash, fennel, pickled grapes and herbs, Charred Octopus with cannelli beans nduja, charred cucumber vinaigrette, and Braised Lamb Shoulder with swiss chard, crispy fingerlings, labneh and zhoug.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new restaurant# australian cuisine# best restaurants# brunch# west palm beach

Comments / 0

Published by

Hosted by Michelle Soudry, founder of the award-winning agency The Gab Group and House of Gab, House of Gab TV is South Florida’s hottest luxury lifestyle social media television series – a unique interview show, digital community and event series.

Boca Raton, FL
24 followers

More from House of Gab TV

Delray Beach, FL

Entrepreneurs Open Eco-Friendly Golf Cart Rental Company in Delray Beach to Change the Rental Landscape

Delray Beach - Three local entrepreneurs and friends are seeking to change the rental car landscape for locals and tourists; Christian Prakas, Dan de Oliveira and Greg Van Horn, have created The Cart Shop in Delray Beach as a new means of eco-friendly transport and lifestyle experience for South Florida.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

South Florida 'Steaksmen' Congregate Over Love of Red Meat and a Desire to Give Back

Delray Beach resident Evan Darnell knew there was something at ‘steak’ pun intended, when he saw a sign at Tulane University that read “S.A.V.E.”: Students Advocating Vegetarian Eating. He knew he wasn’t the only one who had an appreciation for the smell of cooking meat wafting into his nose and making his tongue water or the thick, crunchy crackling of a piece of sirloin. He knew there needed to be an opposing club.

Read full story
West Palm Beach, FL

NYC's Parched Hospitality Selects West Palm Beach and South Beach for Expansion

Chef Matt Foley, of Two Michelin-Starred Marea NYC, to Preside as Executive Chef. West Palm Beach + South Beach— Australian restaurant group Parched Hospitality Group, masterminds behind New York City’s wildly popular Hole in The Wall restaurants, The Sentry, Daintree and Ghost Burger, are bringing South Florida a taste of the land down under, with their latest hospitality concept, Isla & Co. (pronounced “eye-la and co”), which recently launched a sister location to crowd-pleasing anticipation in Williamsburg, Midtown NY, Fairfield, Dallas, Atlanta.

Read full story
Boca Raton, FL

Watch: Now You Can Order a 'Selfieccino' at Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar

After seeing a social media group post about a lack of quality neighborhood coffee spots in Parkland, FL., Venezuelan-born chemical engineer-turned South Florida local entrepreneur Rainier Abreu set out to open a hip, relaxed coffeehouse and neighborhood eatery (and worker bee hangout) known as Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar with partner Rafael Baretta.

Read full story
Pompano Beach, FL

New York's Sushi Lab Opens Doors Beachfront in Pompano Beach, Florida

Renowned for their stylish experiential hotels and trendy eateries, veteran NYC real estate developers and restaurateurs Hank Freid, and son Brandon Freid, are bringing their duo of hospitality and developer talents to South Florida for the first time with the opening of their acclaimed New York City restaurant Sushi Lab New York. Launching within their newly purchased oceanfront Residence Inn Marriott at Pompano Beach, Sushi Lab New York brings South Floridians a unique, exotic Japanese omakase tasting experience focused on eccentric and innovative takes on traditional Japanese small plates and sushi.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy