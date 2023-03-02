South Florida's First Australian Restaurant Encourages Comic Relief with Cheeky New Cocktail

South Florida's first and only Australian restaurant, Isla & Co. West Palm Beach is asking patrons to get amusing and be rewarded. Affectionately called The Comedy Special, this new bar menu item will be available to all patrons throughout March and April, with one caveat - tell your waitstaff or server a joke at your next visit to Isla & Co., and your first cocktail will cost you only $5.

"The Comedy Special" Debuts at Isla & Co. West Palm Beach Photo by The Gab Group @thehouseofgab

Created by Barry Dry, CEO/Founder of Parched Hospitality of New York City, Isla & Co. is one of the country’s fastest-growing hospitality groups, with a portfolio consisting of elevated restaurant concepts including Hole in the Wall, The Sentry, Daintree and Ghost Burger.

Designed to fit the bill for your morning specialty coffee, a mid-week lunch walk-in, an intimate dinner date or a social gathering spot, Isla & Co. is pet-friendly and caters to the various new demographics arriving to Warehouse District and surrounding area, providing a convivial eatery boasting always-fresh, seasonal, high-quality ingredients, alongside personable and engaging service.

Helming the kitchen is Executive Chef Matt Foley, formerly of two Michelin-starred Marea in NYC, who is best known for his flavor development and visual plating.

Inspired by Australian coastal towns, Foley’s menu for Isla & Co. is influenced from Australia’s melting pot of cultures including England, the Mediterranean and South East Asia. The unifying Australian touch is seasonally fresh, high-quality ingredients, bright and colorful presentation amongst uniquely engaging service.

Brunch dishes, inspired by Australian coastal towns, are served till 3pm with standouts such as the Sambal Scramble with soft scrambled eggs, chili sambal sauce, green harissa, parmesan with sourdough, and a choice of bacon or avocado, Smashed Avocado Toast with delicata squash, pickled onion, feta and pepitas, Brioche French Toast served with roasted apple compote, mascarpone whipped cream, maple along with comfort staples like Isla Benedicts, served on top sourdough, with a side salad and choice of Avocado, with peperonata and hollandaise, or Salmon Lox, with pickled onion and hollandaise.

All-day starters for the table include dishes like Crispy Halloumi with almond romesco, honey and Spanish dukkah, Blistered Brussel Sprouts with chili sauce and herbs, the Isla & Co. Burger, a grass fed burger with grilled onion, pickles and butter lettuce, along with a gluten free Fish & Chips made with rice flour and yuzo kosho tartar sauce and Spicy Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni.

Come night, as the ambience transforms at Isla & Co., so does its menu offering. Dinner service begins at 5pm, with entrees like Roasted Half Chicken with ajo blanco sauce, acorn squash, fennel, pickled grapes and herbs, Charred Octopus with cannelli beans nduja, charred cucumber vinaigrette, and Braised Lamb Shoulder with swiss chard, crispy fingerlings, labneh and zhoug.