Watch: Now You Can Order a 'Selfieccino' at Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar

After seeing a social media group post about a lack of quality neighborhood coffee spots in Parkland, FL., Venezuelan-born chemical engineer-turned South Florida local entrepreneur Rainier Abreu set out to open a hip, relaxed coffeehouse and neighborhood eatery (and worker bee hangout) known as Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar with partner Rafael Baretta.

Carnela Toast & Coffee Bar Announces Selfieccinos at their East Boca Raton location Photo by Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar

At the time, the duo was already in the process of launching a different coffee-related business, but upon stumbling over the post, switched gears and to fill a need in the community and launched what became a neighborhood cult favorite at rapid-fire speed.

One month after Carmela’s opened, the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting occurred. After the tragedy, Carmela’s helped offer the community an inviting, friendly place to unite.

“In a way, I believe that Carmela’s became a place for the neighborhood to come and heal and spend time together,” says Abreu.

After opening in January of 2018, Carmela’s quickly grew in popularity, becoming a neighborhood staple often referred to as the “community living room.” By next year, May 2019, Abreu and Baretta opened the second location of Carmela’s in Pompano. Later that same year, the duo was opened a third outpost in Boca and by October of 2020, a fourth West Delray location was underway.

Today, and within only four short years, Carmela’s has grown to encompass seven locations, including its most recent coffeehouse opening at Uptown Boca. “We’ve already signed two new locations and are planning to sign at least two more before the end of the year to have a total of 11,” adds Abreu.

Upcoming openings include Carmela’s at Military Trail in Boca Raton, planned for a December 2022 opening in Park Place, along with Carmela’s Palm Beach Gardens, planned to open this January at the Village Commons.

Part of what makes Carmela’s such a sensation is no doubt its coffees (grown and picked on a proprietary farm in Costa Rica) and delightful, Instagram-worthy menu. But the real secret ingredient is the company’s commitment to people, social responsibility and true quality. Carmela’s farm workers, often migrant employees travel to Costa Rica during the harvest are guaranteed a minimum wage and provided access to the national healthcare system.

As for the coffee, Carmela’s uses modern agricultural practices and follows government regulations to ensure production of only the highest-quality beans. Grinding also follows strict rules at the coffee shop.

“How coffee is ground will affect its acidity and therefore its flavor,” says Abreu, adding that many details contribute to a hit or miss brew, such as the quality of the water used, the temperature of that water, the pressure and the speed with which the coffee is extracted.

New on the Carmela coffee menu, and currently exclusive to their East Boca Raton location, are “Selfieccinos” – the ability for the guest to order a cappuccino with a photo of their choice, instantly printed in front of the customer in edible foam.

Carmela’s food menu doesn’t disappoint either. In fact, upon opening, the store sold more of its famous avocado sandwiches than it did coffee. With 8 different avocado toast varieties, including a build-your-own option, Carmela’s avocado toasts are anything but run of the mill. Made using fresh, thick rustic bread, heaping portions of avocado and a variety of fresh, creative ingredients, Carmela’s toasts have a special place in the hearts (and social media accounts) of their customers.

Perhaps the sweetest thing about Carmela’s is its nomenclature, which wasn’t a random choice. Abreu and Baretta wanted to honor the coffee pickers, a vast majority of which are women and opted for a name that would bring to mind the female prowess behind much of the world’s coffee cultivation. “We wanted the shop to have a face of recognition; we wanted to celebrate and show our reverence for the true backbone of the industry,” says Abreu.

Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar is open to serve breakfast and lunch. Store hours vary by location. For more information, visit their official website, or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.