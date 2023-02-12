New York's Sushi Lab Opens Doors Beachfront in Pompano Beach, Florida

Sushi Lab in Pompano Beach serves a beachfront exotic omakase and sushi on the water dining experience, featuring specialty ingredients. Photo by Sushi Lab

Renowned for their stylish experiential hotels and trendy eateries, veteran NYC real estate developers and restaurateurs Hank Freid, and son Brandon Freid, are bringing their duo of hospitality and developer talents to South Florida for the first time with the opening of their acclaimed New York City restaurant Sushi Lab New York. Launching within their newly purchased oceanfront Residence Inn Marriott at Pompano Beach, Sushi Lab New York brings South Floridians a unique, exotic Japanese omakase tasting experience focused on eccentric and innovative takes on traditional Japanese small plates and sushi.

Hank Freid and Brandon Freid are veteran real estate pioneers who have long infused the city of New York with unparalleled vision through concepts such as the highly-regarded Sanctuary Hotel, Haven Rooftop, The Ameritania Hotel and more. Their Pompano Beach Sushi Lab restaurant carries the same profound imagination as all their concepts do.

“It’s exploratory sushi,” says Hank, “both traditional and untraditional with different types of pieces that you would not normally find somewhere else. This is a very different environment from your usual omakase spaces.”

Indeed, omakase at Sushi Lab is distinctive. Located on the glistening Pompano Beach waterfront, the eatery features a breathtaking panoramic stretch of oceanfront views and dining, and the possibility to uniquely enjoy your omakase experience on the beach, right by the drifting waves. Service-wise, think impeccable and educational.

Hank Freid and Brandon Freid, along with The Impulsive Group, their prestigious lifestyle hospitality company, pride themselves on knowledgeable staff and the ability of their chefs to guide diners through the intricacies of what they are eating, helping them to experience their meal with entirely new perspective.

Sushi Lab’s menus are creative, threading complex layers of flavors from Japanese and French cuisine with the type of aplomb only a connoisseur could conjure. The stark contrast between

traditional and inventive, as well as the seamless interplay of different flavor profiles, are precisely what makes Sushi Lab so exciting.

“Sushi is still an untapped market in Pompano,” says Brandon Freid. “Sushi Lab is an elevated, high-quality oceanfront omakase and sushi experience, but it’s approachable. And how we prepare everything really stands apart from more generic places — whether it’s using a fire torch to sear the fish, or introducing gold leaf, caviar and black truffles to our Chef’s Tasting Experience, we get imaginative in what we do and how we highlight different flavors, like scientists in a lab.”

Sushi Lab’s Omakase experiences include the “Chef’s Selection” for $60, which includes 11 signature pieces for a 45-minute experience; as well as “The Lab Experience,” priced at $100, which is billed as a “journey for the senses” and includes 15 signature pieces with some of the finest ingredients, such as fresh black truffles, caviar and gold leaf.

Menu highlights include Bao Buns with a choice of Pork Belly with cucumber, carrots, cilantro, sweet chili or Miso Eggplant with cucumber, carrots, cilantro; small plates such as Wagyu Beef Lettuce Wrap with seared wagyu, baby lettuce, pickled vegetables, rice noodles, ginger garlic sauce and Crispy Bok Choy with flash fried bok choy, crispy garlic chips and ginger scallion soy.

Specialty rolls include the Surf & Turf Roll with spicy tuna, scallion, cucumber topped with seared wagyu beef and torched spicy mayo, the Water Dragon Roll with BBQ eel and cucumber, topped with avocado, sesame seeds, truffle dust & eel sauce.

Sushi Lab is located at 1350 N Ocean Blvd, Pompano Beach FL 33062.

