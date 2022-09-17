4 Family-Friendly Historical Haunted Places in the United States.

Eastern State Penitentiary Amanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel

Haunted places isn't the first thing one might think of when deciding on destination options for their family travels. However, places that are usually considered haunted are typically just historical sites with a lot of stories and ghost stories are just some of the more exciting ways to keep history alive.

Visiting historical haunted places is a great idea for those traveling with kids of all ages, because it provides a great learning experience. Adding some spook to a historical site, helps peak interest and keep everyone engaged, hence promoting better retention of the information learned during the visit.

This writer is an avid haunted history traveler with her kids always along for the ride. It's exciting, educational and a truly unique family adventure. Take a look at some of spooktacular family-friendly historical haunted places to visit now.

Eastern State Penitentiary

Eastern State Penitentiary Amanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel

Eastern State Penitentiary is a historic landmark prison that was commissioned by the Pennsylvania legislature in 1821 to hold up to 250 inmates. It was the first of its kind “penitentiary” style prison that isolated prisoners in cells to inspire regret and penitence, a correctional theory (known as the Philadelphia System) that has played a role in the design of our modern day prison system

Interestingly, Chicago gangster Al Capone spent almost a year at Eastern State Penitentiary in 1929, which had grown to hold up to 1700 inmates. During the 1970s and 80s, the prison was permanently closed and abandoned.

Now, Eastern State Penitentiary is now a historic landmark that has been featured in several Hollywood movies over recent years. The outer walls of the prison emerge from the bustling streets of Philly like a medieval castle, beckoning families to explore the dilapidated prison blocks and bathe in the incredible stories contained within its stone walls.

Visitors can tour the prison ruins, which is actually creepier and more eerie than even the photos can portray. They provide an educational audio tour called “Voices of Eastern State” which is entertaining and narrated by Steve Buscemi. You will learn about the history of prisons in America, and about the specific experience of prisoners at Eastern State during different time eras.

Hearing these first-hand stories of prisoners while standing inside the ruined cell blocks will inspire a visceral feeling that this place may truly be haunted.

Kid-Friendly Haunted Eastern State Penitentiary Amanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel

Kids will love it and learn a ton of information. It is unique experience for children to be inside of a ruined prison of historical significance. It makes for a safe and more interesting way for children to understand what it means when people “go to jail.”

We found that our kids were pretty engaged with the audio tour, and were excited by the numerous amazing picture opportunities with the unusually creepy backdrop. I can almost guarantee that your kids have never been anywhere like Eastern State Penitentiary, and that alone (in my opinion) makes it worth a visit!

Tombstone, AZ

Tombstone, Arizona Amanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel

Tombstone is so much more than just a popular movie – it is a real place, with real history, that runs much deeper than just a gunfight at the OK corral. Located in Cochise County in southern Arizona about 35 miles from the US border, Tombstone was founded in 1879 by a silver prospector named Ed Shieffelin looking to strike it rich on the American frontier.

Through the 1880s, the mines in Tombstone produced almost 100 million in Silver bullion, and the city grew to a population over ten thousand in just a matter of years. At its peak, the city of Tombstone sported 110 saloons, 14 gambling halls, numerous dance halls (and brothels), four churches, two banks and one school. Due to its lawless, violent and fiery history, Tombstone is generally regarded as one of the most haunted places in Arizona, if not the entire West Coast.

Boothill Cemetery Tombstone, Az Amanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel

Now a National Historic Landmark, there are so many historical buildings and amazing things to see in Tombstone AZ, including the Crystal Palace Saloon, Longhorn Restaurant, Cochise County Courthouse (with gallows still in the courtyard), City Hall, Big Nose Kate’s Saloon (one of our absolute favorites with free live music and festive cowboy atmosphere), Boothill Graveyard, and of course, the infamous Bird Cage Theatre.

It is a small city but it is literally cram-packed with fun things to do with kids, including seeing the world’s largest rose bush, a dramatic recreation of the gunfight at the OK corral, shopping authentic country western stores, and touring the Bird Cage Theatre, which is still adorned with bullet holes and old west regalia.

Whaley House

Haunted Whaley House San Diego Amanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel

According to many, including our own Government’s Commerce Department, the Whaley House is an official haunted house. Travel Channel’s “America’s Most Haunted” even went so far as to say that Whaley house is the MOST haunted house in America.

The Whaley house, as the name implies, is the historic family home of the Whaley family built in 1857 by Thomas Whaley. In the early years it stood at the center of public life in San Diego, housing the County Court house and the first commercial theater in San Diego, while also serving as a polling place, school, billiard hall and ballroom.

Kid-Friendly Haunted Whaley House Amanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel

Before the house was constructed, this was the location of gallows where convicts like “Yankee Jim” (now a reported ghost that roams the property) were hanged from the back of wagons. In 1882, Thomas Whaley’s daughter Violet Eloise married a con artist who disappeared during their honeymoon with the substantial dowry, and she was shunned from Victorian Society thereafter.

Tragically in 1885, at the age of 22, Violet committed a violent act of suicide by shooting herself in the chest with a .32 calibre. Her ghost is just one of the many purported to inhabit the confines of the Whaley house today.

Pirates' House

Pirates' House in Savannah, GA Amanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel

The Pirates’ House is a tavern and restaurant in Savannah, GA established in 1753. Yes, you read that right, before the Declaration of Independence was even signed. In fact, a portion of the structure called the “Herb House” was actually built in 1734 and is reportedly the oldest building in Georgia still standing today.

There is an old Rum Cellar in the basement of Pirates’ House, and there is an old tunnel from the 1700s that runs all the way to River Street. Savannah is regarded as one of the most haunted cities in America, and over the years, numerous ghost stories have accumulated about the Pirates’ House, including one of my favorites that the infamous Captain Flint from Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel “Treasure Island” actually died in the bedroom upstairs.

A building that has long been a refuge and meeting place for wild pirates, drunken sailors, criminals and other unsavory characters, there is little doubt that this old tavern is full of spirits.

Haunted Pirates' House Restaurant Savannah, GA Amanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel

Today the Pirates’ House is now an immense restaurant that has incorporated adjacent buildings and grown since the 1950s to include 15 different dining room areas, each with its own style and charm.

The tunnel still runs under the restaurant to the cellar (you obviously can’t go down there as the tunnel is over 200 years old), but there is a large opening in the middle of the restaurant so you can see a portion of the original tunnel.

The food is excellent and included a buffet of delicious fried chicken, biscuits, potatoes and gravy, collared greens and other southern fixings. After dinner we talked to the hostess and found out that they give FREE pirate-guided tours from pirates that have deep knowledge of the history of the area.

Windsor Hotel

Windsor Hotel in Americus, GA Amanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel

The five-story Windsor Hotel was built in Americus, GA in 1892 and has 100 Victorian style rooms. Architecturally, this hotel is an absolute beauty with a tower, turret, several balconies and a three story open atrium.

There have been numerous former Presidents and famous guests at Windsor Hotel over the years, but it is the persistent guests that really intrigued us during our visit.

There are numerous stories and purported sightings of ghosts including the old housekeeper and her daughter who died tragically (and were possibly murdered) in an elevator shaft on site, and the former employee named Floyd who spent 40 years of his life as a doorman and lift operator at the hotel.

Visitors will love the Victorian splendor, the wonderful food at the restaurant on site called Rosemary and Thyme, the killer drinks at Floyd’s pub, and possibly an experience of a ghost or two!

That's A Wrap!

There are so many ways in which travel can teach your kids about the world. We are big proponents in investing in family travel to supplement our kids education and to encourage family bonding. We have had incredible fun visiting these five haunted historical sites, and I think you will too!

