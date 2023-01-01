Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

UPDATE: A GoFundMe account has been established to assist this family, You may donate at https://gofund.me/cd7719fd. Funds raises will be used to assist this family with their housing needs.

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave. Photo by El Amin Communications 2022

Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.

" We have been here in this same spot at the bus station for 21 days. We have run out of places to go and have no choice but to stay put right here until they put us out", James Collins said.

James Collins said he was fired from his job as a manager at a local McDonald's after his employer discovered he had been convicted of a felony in 2005. He said he had been employed there for 8 years and in a management position for the past 6 years.

He said he pleaded guilty to a charge of selling cocaine in Prince William County, VA, and was sentenced to probation. "I completed my sentence and have not committed any other crimes."

"It is hard to find work when you are sleeping on a bench. Being homeless is a job. While other people are looking for work, I am looking for food and money", said Candice Flowers, a homeless woman who also sleeps in the bus station at night. She went on to say her health suffer from not being able to eat right. " Going to the emergency room is the only way I have to see a doctor. When they discover you are homeless they treat you differently."

Homeless man and family at Richmond Va Greyhound Bus Station Photo by El-Amin Communications

The bus station located on Author Ashe Blvd serves as must stop for the homeless, James Collins said. " Here you can charge your phone, get out of the weather and rest your feet at the same time. The bathrooms are nasty, but the homeless folk I know feel like it's better than the woods or behind a store or something."

I am not embarrassed to be sleeping here with all my stuff. I gotta' live someplace. Besides, no one cares about us or we would not be living like this in America, said James Collins.

The Richmond Greyhound Bus terminal has numerous no-trespassing signs posted inside the buildings and at each entrance. There are security officers on site, however, do not enforce the no-loitering rule.

"The one thing I wish people could understand is that not all homeless people are drug addicts and bums. Sometimes things happen beyond a person's control", Candice Flowers said

