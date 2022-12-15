Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.

Update; Weldon NC police report Keyon West was found dead in a car submerged in the Roanoke River on Hwy 158 near Roanoke Rapids. Police officials declined to comment if the death is being investigated as a homicide or accident. The Weldon Police Department, along with Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Sheriff continues its joint investigation

Keyon West was reported missing by his family Photo by Facebook

A man who spent more than four years in jail, charged with four counts of first-degree murder was reported missing by his family on December 5. Family members say he was last seen December 2, 2022.

Mr. West, along with three other men were charged in the 2017 quadruple murder case in Enfield where four elderly people were killed by gunshots.

On February 4, 2022, upon motion of the Halifax County District Attorney charges against West, co-defendants Dontavious Cotton and Matthew Simms. The motion cited insufficient evidence to move forward. A fourth defendant, James Powell of Roanoke Rapids remains jailed pending trial.

The case fell apart when James Powell recanted his statements implicating the men charged along with him.

According to The Daily Herald, the Chief of Roanoke Rapids Police said Matthew Simms died of an apparent drug overdose on February 14, 2022.

Lt. C. Shane Guyant, public information officer for the Halifax County Sheriff's Department said the office considers the case still open and continues to follow up on leads and information detectives consider critical in solving this case.

"We are assisting RRPD as best we can with leads that come up that are in the county, Ly Guyant said.

A source close to the investigation said Roanoke Rapids police are investigating any connection between the dismissed charges and West disappearance.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, Keyon West was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting a public officer, and felony breaking and entering in Halifax County. His criminal record date back to 2014 when he was only 20 years of age.

Roanoke rapids police encourage anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detectives at 252 406 6736.

Thank you for reading. if you enjoyed this story, please like and follow for more interesting and informative content.