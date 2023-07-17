KokTailz: The New Contender in the Dating App Arena.

Hot Chocolate Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCfwf_0nSYRTPK00
KokTailz - Dating, Match, ChatPhoto byKokTailz

KokTailz, the innovative dating app that promises a refreshing and unique experience for singles seeking meaningful connections. With its distinctive features and user-friendly interface, KokTailz is set to give users more than the traditional dating apps. Let’s take a closer look at what makes KokTailz stand out and why it’s quickly gaining popularity among the dating app community.

1.) Enhanced Matchmaking Algorithm:

KokTailz boasts a sophisticated matchmaking algorithm. The app analyzes users’ interests, hobbies, values, and preferences, taking a more comprehensive approach to matching compatible individuals. By prioritizing compatibility and shared interests, KokTailz aims to foster deeper connections and increase the chances of finding long-lasting relationships.

2.) Localized Events and Activities:

Recognizing the importance of real-world interactions, KokTailz goes beyond the virtual realm by organizing localized events and activities for its users. From cocktail tastings and mixology classes to social gatherings and themed parties, these events provide an opportunity for users to meet in person, fostering a sense of community and shared experiences. By encouraging offline interactions, KokTailz aims to facilitate more genuine connections that extend beyond the confines of the app.

3.) Emphasis on Safety and Security:

In the digital dating landscape, safety and security are paramount. KokTailz takes this aspect seriously, implementing robust safety measures to ensure user protection. The app employs strict verification procedures to minimize fake profiles and scams, creating a safer environment for its users. Additionally, KokTailz provides extensive safety guidelines and encourages users to report any suspicious activities promptly.

4.) Inclusive and Diverse Community:

KokTailz, looking to become the best dating app, prides itself on fostering an inclusive and diverse user community. The app promotes acceptance and celebrates individuality, creating a welcoming space for people of all backgrounds, orientations, and identities. By embracing diversity, KokTailz aims to facilitate connections based on genuine compatibility rather than societal norms or stereotypes.

By prioritizing compatibility, offering unique icebreaker opportunities, organizing offline events, ensuring safety, and cultivating an inclusive community, KokTailz sets itself apart from other dating apps in the market. The emergence of KokTailz indicates a growing demand for a more personalized and meaningful online dating experience. Users will undoubtedly benefit from the increased choices and opportunities for finding love and companionship in the digital age on KokTailz.

Download KokTailz - https://onelink.to/koktailz

KokTailz, the top dating app brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People. Download today and make dating easier with KokTailz. For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook ups. Those looking for long lasting relationships.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Threads# Twitter# Dating# Tik Tok

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

☕️ Unlike watered down Tea, we bring you "HOT CHOCOLATE MEDIA" FRESH OUT THE ENTERTAINMENT KITCHEN. Scandals, Controversies, Engagements and Divorces. Celebrities Breaking The Guy / Girl code. Hot Topics about Who’s feuding with who, Who’s getting canceled, and Everyday Celebrity News Stories, including sports, movies, music and what's trending on social media.

Tinley Park, IL
204 followers

More from Hot Chocolate Media

Chicago, IL

Study finds that by the age of 40, half of Chicago residents have witnessed a shooting

Chicago police officers at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man last Sept. 2 in the 4400 block of West Jackson BoulevardPhoto byTyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times.

Read full story
1 comments
Starks, LA

14-year-old shot by neighbor while playing hide and seek with other children outside.

On a sunny Sunday morning, a group of kids gathered in Starks, Louisiana, to play a game of hide and seek. Little did they know that the innocent game would soon turn into a nightmare. As the children searched for hiding spots, they used a neighbor's property to conceal themselves. The property owner, David V. Doyle, 58, became alarmed when he saw shadows outside his home and grabbed his gun.

Read full story
249 comments
Spring, TX

Assistant Principal Assaulted by Group of High School Students, Resulting in Hospitalization

Westfield High School in Spring, TexasPhoto byHomepage. A shocking incident took place at Westfield High School in Spring, Texas, where a group of students allegedly attacked an assistant principal, resulting in serious injuries. According to reports, the assistant principal was assaulted by a mob of three or four students who jumped on her, pummeling her to the ground, and kicking her repeatedly while pulling her hair. A teacher who witnessed the incident spoke anonymously to Click 2 Houston and described the victim as "the nicest person" and "the best administrator" at the school who loved the students dearly.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

Grandson Claims Andrew Lester Was Ensnared by Conspiracies and Misinformation, Leading to Fear and Paranoia.

Andrew Lester, 84Photo byClay County Sheriff's Office. The story is about a Kansas City shooting that sparked a national conversation about race and guns. The shooter, Andrew D. Lester, an 84-year-old white man, shot Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old black boy who accidentally went to the wrong house while trying to pick up his younger brothers. Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, but his family believes he was just scared and thought Yarl was a threat. One of Lester's grandsons, Klint Ludwig, said he was "appalled" and "disgusted" by the shooting and the way authorities handled the case.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

3 Shootings, 3 Mistakes: National Trend?

From left: Ralph Yarl, Kaylin Gillis and Payton Washington.Photo byJack Forbes; photos: courtesy of family. Over the course of one week, three separate shootings have occurred in the United States, leading to questions about the proliferation of guns in the country. The first occurred in Kansas City, Missouri, when 84-year-old Andrew Lester shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a black teenager who had mistakenly approached Lester's doorbell, thinking his younger siblings were inside. The second took place in upstate New York, where 65-year-old homeowner Kevin Monahan shot and killed 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis, who had mistakenly turned into Monahan's driveway. The third took place in Austin, Texas, where Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, shot two members of an elite cheerleading team after one of the teens mistakenly attempted to enter the wrong car.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Teenagers Terrorize Chicago: Property Destruction and Tourist Attacks

Police attempt to restore order in downtown Chicago after hundreds of teens descended on the area Saturday night.Photo byWFLD. On a recent Saturday night, hundreds of teenagers caused chaos in downtown Chicago, vandalizing property, attacking bystanders, and causing tourists to flee in fear of gunfire. Fox 32 captured footage of the event, showing teenagers gathering in large groups, playing music on Bluetooth speakers, and walking in the middle of the road. Some attempted to enter Millennium Park and the downtown Art Institute, which are off-limits to those under 21 after certain hours.

Read full story
2 comments
Dadeville, AL

Sweet-16 Birthday Party Shooting Leaves Multiple Dead and Dozens Injured

Dadeville, Alabama Police VehiclePhoto byDadeville, Alabama Police Department. The Dadeville, Alabama community was shaken on a Saturday evening when a teenage birthday party turned into a horrific tragedy. Multiple children were killed and many others were injured after a shooting at the celebration. According to Fox News and WRBL, the incident occurred at a building near the intersection of East Green Street and North Broadnax Street at around 10:30 p.m., and reports quickly reached the Dadeville Police, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, among others.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Substitute Teacher Fired for Using N-Word on Whiteboard During Class

A photo of Silvestri Junior High School teacher writing the N-word on the boardPhoto byTwitter / No Racism in Schools #1865. In a recent incident, a substitute teacher in Las Vegas was fired after allegedly writing the N-word on a Silvestri Junior High School classroom whiteboard. Students at the school immediately reported the incident to their principal and other administrators after seeing the word on the board during class.

Read full story
34 comments
Blue Ash, OH

Security guard punches woman demanding reparations at Target, compares incident to 'Rosa Parks Moment'

surveillance still of the punchPhoto byTarget in Ohio. A woman's attempt to pay for her $1,000 grocery bill at a Blue Ash Target in Ohio turned into a dramatic confrontation with a security guard that landed her in jail. The incident began when 37-year-old Karen Ivery demanded reparations from the store's manager while checking out her groceries.

Read full story
20 comments

Sports personalities write a letter to the House urging them to repeal transgender sports restriction

Yale’s Iszac Henig, a trans man and competitive swimmer.Photo byMary Schwalm / Associated Press. A coalition of dozens of athletes from various sports wrote a letter to the House on Monday urging lawmakers to reconsider proposed legislation that would prevent transgender and intersex girls and women from participating in sports. The letter, sent by Athlete Ally, a nonprofit organization that seeks to create LGBTQI+ inclusive athletic environments, was signed by 40 prominent athletes, including Megan Rapinoe, a soccer star, recently retired WNBA legend Sue Bird, and transgender boxer Patricio Manuel.

Read full story
16 comments

White House Emphasizes Crisis Hotline for LGBTQ+ Youth in Response to State Restrictions on Transgender Treatments

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a briefing at the White House.Photo byFox News. The Biden administration has been working to promote a national crisis hotline for children to call if they feel at risk following the wave of bills that have been enacted across the country, blocking transgender procedures for children.

Read full story
3 comments
Isle Of Palms, SC

Six Shot on Beach Near Vacation Rentals in South Carolina, According to Police

Beachgoers were seen fleeing after six people were shot Friday, April 7, 2023, at Isle of Palms, South Carolina.Photo byShannon Watts / Twitter. On Friday, a group of teenagers gathered on the beach behind the Sea Cabins vacation rental community in the Isle of Palms, South Carolina for senior skip day. Unfortunately, the day of fun in the sun turned into a nightmare when shots were fired, leaving six people injured.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

The family of Dalaneo Martin is seeking answers after he was fatally shot by police.

Dalaneo Martin and his son.Photo byCourtesy of the Martin family. In March 2023, the tragic shooting of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin by a police officer in Washington, D.C. caused outrage and prompted a federal civil rights investigation. The victim's mother, Terra Martin, demanded that the officer who shot her son be terminated and prosecuted. Body camera footage released by officials revealed how the events leading to Martin's death transpired. He had been found asleep inside a reportedly stolen vehicle by several officers from U.S. Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department. In the footage, the officers were seen strategizing on how to arrest him, discussing how to cut the plastic back window of the vehicle quietly, unlock the door, and take Martin by surprise.

Read full story
3 comments

Ernie Hudson claims he was severely underpaid for his role in 'Ghostbusters'

Ernie Hudson, the 77-year-old actor famous for his role as Winston Zeddemore in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, has been candid about the impact that the 1984 comedy has had on his career. In a recent interview, he talked about how "Ghostbusters" was the "most difficult movie" he ever did, and how he felt "pushed aside" amid the movie's remarkable success. Hudson's character, Winston Zeddemore, was initially supposed to be an equal part of the ghostbusting team, which included established comedy stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis. However, his character was diminished, and his compensation was smaller than his co-stars. Hudson's own lack of industry savvy and representatives that may not have had his best interests at heart contributed to his lack of leverage as "Ghostbusters" fever kicked in.

Read full story
11 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams

Brooklyn drug dealer, Irvin Cartagena, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, acknowledging that he provided Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the actor's death. The famous actor, who was best known for his roles in "The Wire" and "Boardwalk Empire," died in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021. Cartagena will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and a maximum of 40 years, when he is sentenced on August 18.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Angel Reese Refuses White House Visit Citing Double Standards; Open to Meeting with Obamas Instead.

LSU star Angel Reese made headlines recently when she announced that her team would not be visiting the White House after their victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA basketball tournament. Despite winning the championship, Reese has been subjected to a double standard, with criticism for her post-game taunts and gestures. She believes that if LSU had lost, they would not have been invited to the White House.

Read full story
25 comments
San Francisco, CA

Debating Elon Musk's Claims on San Francisco's 'Horrific' Violent Crime Following Tech CEO Bob Lee's Murder

San Francisco police officers assist San Francisco firefighters during a medical call on May 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California.Photo byGetty. Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was killed in an early morning mugging in San Francisco on Tuesday. The tech executive, who previously served in senior roles at Square and Block, was mourned by members of the tech community in San Francisco and beyond, including Elon Musk. Musk vented his frustrations about the city’s violent crime on Twitter, stating that many people he knows have been severely assaulted, and that even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Cash App Founder Bob Lee Stabbed To Death In San Francisco

Bob Lee, the founder of popular money-transfer app Cash App and the chief product officer at cryptocurrency company MobileCoin Inc., was tragically killed in San Francisco on Tuesday. The San Francisco Police Department reported that a 43-year-old man was fatally stabbed at around 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday and homicide investigators are looking into the stabbing, but no arrests have been made yet. (according to San Francisco Police)

Read full story

Don Lemon disputes exposé alleging 'misogynistic' behavior at CNN: Calls it 'patently false'

Don Lemon is firing back after a Variety report accuses him of misogynistic behavior for decades.Photo byReuters. CNN anchor Don Lemon has denied allegations of "misogynist" behavior at the news network, which were made in a report by Variety. According to the report, multiple unnamed sources claimed that Lemon had exhibited "diva-like behavior" and was "sexist" towards female colleagues. The report also alleged that Lemon once anonymously threatened a co-anchor who had received a high-profile assignment he wanted. However, Lemon's spokesperson called the claims "patently false anecdotes," and CNN said it could not corroborate them.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy